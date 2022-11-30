DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge wraps up Wednesday with six matchups between the two conferences, comprising half of Wednesday's 12-game DFS slate on DraftKings. No players have a DFS salary above $10,000, which should allow fantasy managers to roster multiple top-tier players if desired.

Top Tier

Cliff Omoruyi, F, Rutgers ($7,800)

Rutgers doesn't have a very high expected total Wednesday due to the Scarlet Knights' slow pace, but the team will likely engage in a close matchup against Miami. Omoruyi has recorded double-doubles in three of the last four games, with his only game without one coming Saturday against Central Connecticut, when the junior played just 25 minutes since Rutgers secured an 83-49 win. The team should lean more heavily upon Omoruyi on Wednesday, and the Hurricanes aren't a strong team on the boards, which puts the big man in a prime position to contend for another double-double.

Daniel Batcho, F, Texas Tech ($7,400)

Texas Tech has one of the highest expected totals on Wednesday's slate, and the team should benefit from playing Georgetown, a fast-paced team. The Red Raiders are 16.5-point favorites against Georgetown, but Batcho has been productive regardless of the final score. Even in a 70-38 victory over Louisville last week, Batcho posted nine points and 12 rebounds to generate a season-high 37.0 DraftKings points. He's posted just one double-double to begin the year but generally records enough well-rounded production to at least make him a strong candidate to provide 4x value.

Middle Tier

Zhuric Phelps, G, SMU ($5,700)

The Mustangs are 12.5-point underdogs against Texas A&M on Wednesday, but SMU is a fast-paced team, so the matchup should be relatively high-scoring. Phelps has scored in double figures in each of the first six games of the season and has posted at least 39.3 DraftKings points in his last two appearances. Those games were against Louisiana-Lafayette and Lamar, and the Aggies should be a more formidable opponent Wednesday. However, Phelps has proven to be a contributor on both ends of the floor and has a reasonable salary that should allow him to provide plenty of DFS value, even if SMU falls behind by a large margin.

Justice Sueing, F, Ohio State ($5,200)

The Buckeyes have a slow pace, but they've scored 80-plus points in four of their first six games this year and should be in a competitive matchup against Duke on Wednesday. Sueing has been a decent contributor early in the year, but he reached another level against Texas Tech last Wednesday, posting 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes to put up 54.5 DraftKings points. Even if Sueing can't replicate his season-best performance against the Blue Devils, he'll have an opportunity to be valuable at his current salary.

Value Tier

Ethan Morton, G, Purdue ($4,100)

The Boilermakers have enjoyed an undefeated start to the season and have recently logged impressive victories over Duke, Gonzaga, West Virginia and Marquette. Morton has been incredibly consistent from a DFS perspective, scoring between 23.5 and 24.0 DraftKings points in the last three matchups. He hasn't yet recorded double figures in any given category to begin the season, but he's averaged 4.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 26.3 minutes per game over his last three outings. Purdue has the highest expected total on Wednesday's slate, and Morton is an appealing DFS option at his reasonable salary.

Aundre Hyatt, F, Rutgers ($3,400)

Hyatt scored in double figures in his first four appearances of the season, but his production has fallen off slightly recently, averaging just 6.0 points while shooting 12.5 percent from the floor over the last two matchups. However, Hyatt has maintained some production in secondary categories, which has helped to prop up his DFS value. If the junior can regain some semblance of efficiency from the field during Wednesday's matchup against Florida State, he should have the opportunity to provide tremendous value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.