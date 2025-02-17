Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Another round of top waiver wire pickups highlights several players who have been tasked with more responsibility and are starting to thrive in their new roles.

Power Conferences

Micah Handlogten, F/C, Florida

This development was certainly not expected after Handlogten went down with a devastating leg injury during the SEC Tournament last year. It was announced he would redshirt this season, but his recovery process had been going very well. The team and Handlogten ultimately decided to play, and his presence makes this Gators team an extremely formidable title contender. Handlogten played 20 minutes on Saturday against South Carolina and had five assists, three boards, two steals and two blocks. He started 32 games a year ago and very well could return as the starting center in place of Rueben Chinyelu soon.

Jaylen Carey, F/C, Vanderbilt

Carey has really come on of late for Vandy, averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 rebounds over his last four games. The 6-8 transfer from JMU might not be starting, but he's still played nearly 27 MPG over this recent hot stretch. As long as he's getting minutes like that, Carey is going to carry value given the offensive strengths and tempo Vandy likes to play with. He'll go against Kentucky and Ole Miss this week.

Henri Veesaar, F/C, Arizona

Veesaar has picked up his play recently and become an interesting pickup option. The talented 7-footer is putting up 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over the last five games while shooting 68 percent from the floor over that stretch. Tobe Awaka continues to start at center, but Veesaar probably carries more upside thanks to the defensive stats and ability to knock down the occasional outside shot.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, G, California

Wilkinson performed well as a sixth man, but as a starter he has taken his play to new heights. Since entering the starting lineup eight games ago, Wilkinson is averaging 20.6 points, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.3 assists over that stretch. Coach Mark Madsen has given this freshman the green light and he is not afraid to let if fly. Wilkinson has some weaker defensive teams in Stanford and Boston College coming up over the team's next few games.

Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

How about another freshman guard who has started to figure out the speed of the game? That's been the case for Anderson who is now averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals over the last three contests. Anderson has been one of the best sixth men in the Big 12 this year and is still seeing north of 28 MPG on the season. This 6-2 guard is the real X-factor in potentially making Texas Tech a Final Four team.

Zachary Davis, G, South Carolina

The lower-leg injury to Myles Stute right after the calendar turned to 2025 really opened up a lane for Davis to come in and thrive. It took him a little while to get comfortable with the added minutes, but over the last six games he is putting up 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers per contest. If Davis can cut down on the turnovers as well, some of these box scores look even better.

Other Conferences

Javan Buchanan, F/C, Boise State

Buchanan had a few big games early in the season, but had been relatively quiet in the following couple months until now. Buchanan has picked things back up and is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks on 59 percent shooting over his last six games. Buchanan continues to come off the bench, but the team is moving Tyson Degenhart to center and letting Buchanan rock at power forward a lot more recently.

Kyan Evans, G, Colorado State

Evans is playing his best basketball of the season as he is trying to keep Colorado State alive in the MWC race. The second-year guard from Kansas City is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his past seven games. Evans' rise has correlated with the recent struggles of backcourt partner Jalen Lake. Expect the Rams to keep riding the hot hand this week in games against Nevada and UNLV.

Asher Woods, G, Tulane

Woods has been feeling it of late, putting up 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over the last four games. The 6-3 shooting guard is shooting 54 percent from the field, 50 percent from deep and 93 percent from the foul-line over that stretch. Woods will face little resistance in the coming weeks as Tulane has most of their remaining six games against teams in the bottom-half of the AAC in defensive efficiency.

Latrell Davis, G, San Jose State

Injuries to Will McClendon and Josh Uduje have opened up increased chances for Davis to do damage on the wing. And done damage he has, putting up 20.7 points, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.4 rebounds over the last seven games. Davis is also hitting at a 52-percent clip from three-point range over that stretch. The Spartans need someone to produce given all the injuries and Davis clearly has the green light to let it fly.