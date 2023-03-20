March Madness Betting Odds: Picks To Win National Title Entering Sweet 16

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Through two rounds of the prestigious March Madness tournament, the Sweet 16 is set. What is new for the 2023 version of the Big Dance is that there are some new teams in the mix. Programs that have never reached a Final Four include Florida Atlantic, and Princeton is making a deeper run than they have in recent history – the Tigers have not advanced this far since 1967.

With a fine mix of new and hungry blood to pair with perennial powerhouses, the March Madness betting market is full of betting favorites and long shots.

Picks To Win National Title Entering Sweet 16

Here are the latest March Madness odds courtesy of BetMGM:

Alabama +350

Houston +400

UCLA +750

Texas +900

Connecticut +900

Creighton +1000

Gonzaga +1100

Tennessee +1400

Michigan State +2500

Kansas State +2500



As you can see, Alabama is the betting favorite to win the CBB National Championship with +350 odds followed by Houston at +400. Not pictured are sleeper teams like FAU at +5000 and Princeton at +18000.

Picks To Win National Title Entering Sweet 16 Today: Latest March Madness Odds

Entering the Big Dance, Houston was the betting favorite to win the National Championship. However, injuries to both Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead bumped the Cougars slightly behind Alabama at BetMGM.

With +400 odds at BetMGM, Houston is the best bet that you can make when it comes to National Championship odds. Despite their injured studs, the Cougars are handling their business through the early round of the March Madness tournament. Sasser put up 22 points in Saturday's 82-64 win over Auburn. The Cougars get the Miami Hurricanes in the Sweet 16.

If you want to bet on a Cinderella team to advance to the Final Four, then why not ride the wave of the Princeton Tigers? The Tigers have +18000 odds to win the National Title at DraftKings. You could even get a cashout if they defeat Creighton in the Sweet 16 and walk away with a profit.

