NCAA Basketball Articles

Perry Missner digs into the slate for the final Saturday of the regular season and expects Jeremiah Martin to continue his impressive play.
The debate is heating up around Indiana & other bubble teams with the last weekend of the regular season just around the corner. Adam Zdroik profiles 10 bubble programs and discusses the state of the field.
Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 26 points last week against DePaul, but can he live up to that in the rematch? Jake Letarski breaks down the Wednesday slate of games that features several standout value plays.
Luke Maye dominated Boston College last season, but can he match that effort Tuesday night? Jake Letarski runs down the studs, values and games to target on the Tuesday DFS slate.
Perry Missner looks at players who outperformed preseason fantasy expectations, including Louisville forward Jordan Nwora.
Adam Zdroik looks over Saturday's action and expects R.J. Barrett to soar against a porous Miami defense, with or without Zion Williamson by his side.
P.J. Washington and the Wildcats have improved their chances of a one-seed significantly after winning 13 of their last 14 games. Adam Zdroik takes a look at the top lines, as well as teams scraping by on the bubble.
Jessie Siegel looks at the riser and fallers in the week of college hoops, including Michigan State's Cassius Winston, who's picking up the slack for injured teammates.
Can Markus Howard repeat his last performance against Villanova with the Big East on the line? Jake Letarski takes a look at Howard and the other stars in that tier, in addition to highlighting key games and offering value plays for the Wednesday slate.
Jeremiah Martin and Penny Hardaway's Tigers are part of the day's highest-projected game in terms of over/under. Jake Letarski runs down the best strategies to get exposure to this contest, along with the other top players on the slate.
Perry Missner picks through the college hoops waiver wire for some gems, including Texas' Matt Hamilton, who has a great matchup against Baylor this week.
Perry Missner checks out Saturday's slate and thinks Jeremiah Martin will stay red hot for Memphis on the road against Wichita State.
Adam Zdroik returns for his weekly Bracketology update. Bubble teams such as Buffalo, Florida and Temple are discussed before previewing the key games from this weekend where tournament seeding is at stake.
Jesse Siegel details the ups and downs of college hoops this week, including Michigan State's Nick Ward, who could be out for the rest of the regular season.
The spotlight is on Duke vs. North Carolina for Wednesday night's matchup at Cameron Indoor. Jake Letarski discusses how to attack that game from a DFS standpoint, plus evaluates other stars and value plays.
Perry Missner digs into the slate for the final Saturday of the regular season and expects Jeremiah Martin to continue his impressive play.
Jessie Govan led the Hoyas with 26 points last week against DePaul, but can he live up to that in the rematch? Jake Letarski breaks down the Wednesday slate of games that features several standout value plays.
Luke Maye dominated Boston College last season, but can he match that effort Tuesday night? Jake Letarski runs down the studs, values and games to target on the Tuesday DFS slate.
Adam Zdroik looks over Saturday's action and expects R.J. Barrett to soar against a porous Miami defense, with or without Zion Williamson by his side.
Can Markus Howard repeat his last performance against Villanova with the Big East on the line? Jake Letarski takes a look at Howard and the other stars in that tier, in addition to highlighting key games and offering value plays for the Wednesday slate.
Jeremiah Martin and Penny Hardaway's Tigers are part of the day's highest-projected game in terms of over/under. Jake Letarski runs down the best strategies to get exposure to this contest, along with the other top players on the slate.
Perry Missner checks out Saturday's slate and thinks Jeremiah Martin will stay red hot for Memphis on the road against Wichita State.
The spotlight is on Duke vs. North Carolina for Wednesday night's matchup at Cameron Indoor. Jake Letarski discusses how to attack that game from a DFS standpoint, plus evaluates other stars and value plays.
Chris Bennett surveys the DFS landscape Saturday and expects Robert Franks to stay hot for Washington State as they host the rival Huskies.
Myles Powell and the Pirates draw a pace-friendly home matchup against Georgetown, so it's no surprise he's one of the highest-priced players. Jake Letarski breaks down the studs, values and key games from the Wednesday slate.
It's another star-studded slate Tuesday, with fantasy owners having to choose between Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Ethan Happ, Shamorie Ponds or Marquette's Markus Howard, who is red-hot heading into a favorable matchup.
Perry Missner digs into Saturday's slate and expects Dedric Lawson to carry the Jawhawks once again as they defend their home court against Oklahoma State.
Adam Zdroik tackles the Wednesday DFS slate on FanDuel and DraftKings, discussing the top star players, a game to target/fade and a few solid value plays.
Jake Letarski discusses the top players, value plays and a few games to consider on the Tuesday DFS slate.
Perry Missner looks over Saturday's slate and expects Ky Bowman to see another heavy workload as Boston College hosts Notre Dame.
The debate is heating up around Indiana & other bubble teams with the last weekend of the regular season just around the corner. Adam Zdroik profiles 10 bubble programs and discusses the state of the field.
Perry Missner looks at players who outperformed preseason fantasy expectations, including Louisville forward Jordan Nwora.
P.J. Washington and the Wildcats have improved their chances of a one-seed significantly after winning 13 of their last 14 games. Adam Zdroik takes a look at the top lines, as well as teams scraping by on the bubble.
Jessie Siegel looks at the riser and fallers in the week of college hoops, including Michigan State's Cassius Winston, who's picking up the slack for injured teammates.
Perry Missner picks through the college hoops waiver wire for some gems, including Texas' Matt Hamilton, who has a great matchup against Baylor this week.
Adam Zdroik returns for his weekly Bracketology update. Bubble teams such as Buffalo, Florida and Temple are discussed before previewing the key games from this weekend where tournament seeding is at stake.
Jesse Siegel details the ups and downs of college hoops this week, including Michigan State's Nick Ward, who could be out for the rest of the regular season.
Chris Silva isn't necessarily in the elite pricing tier, but should he be in one of Tuesday's fastest-paced games? Jake Letarski runs down the key factors to consider on a Tuesday slate with the biggest prizes of the year at stake.
Perry Missner analyzes the best waiver-wire picks of the week, including Washington's David Crisp.
Adam Zdroik returns to discuss his latest bracket, as well as how teams such as Kansas, Nevada, Houston and Wofford are affected by the committee's use of NET vs. RPI.
Jesse Siegel reviews the players who are heating up in college hoops, and those who are cooling off. Is it possible for a Duke player to be underrated? It is when it's Cam Reddish.
Perry Missner analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, including Boston College's Jordan Chatman, who drains from deep.
Jesse Siegel looks at who's up and who's down in college hoops, including Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, who is making a push for Big Ten Player of the Year.
Purdue's Trevion Williams has evolved from a DFS darling to a valuable asset in season-long formats. Perry Missner discusses the freshman center along with his other top pickups of the week.
Jesse Siegel surveys the college basketball scene, including a look at LSU's Tremont Waters, who appears to be hitting his stride.