CFL Picks: Best Bets and Props for Week 1

We're primed for the start of the 66th season of the CFL on this second weekend of June, and RotoWire rolls out its first installment of what will be a weekly season-long series that will run straight through the 111th Grey Cup.

On this opening weekend, we'll focus on the two weekend matchups, as four teams looking to bounce back from what were disappointing 2023 seasons to varying degrees face off.

Roughriders vs Elks Best Bets (Saturday, June 8, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Roughriders and Elks were a combined 10-26 in 2023, leading the two squads to undergo some noteworthy offseason personnel changes.

Saskatchewan's big offseason addition was versatile powerhouse back A.J. Ouellette, who's made quite the name for himself of the two seasons in Toronto while flashing an enticing combination of open-field explosiveness and tackle-breaking prowess. Ouellette is expected to make significant contributions as both runner and receiver, offering what might be at least a slight upgrade on last year's starter Jamal Morrow.

Another key "addition" to the roster is veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, who was already with the Riders last season but suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-July. Harris is back and ready to roll for the opener, and before his injury last season, he threw for 1,274 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions and added 94 rushing yards over four-plus games.

Harris will have a solid group of incumbent pass catchers at his disposal, as the likes of Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus, Jerreth Sterns and Shawn Bane are back. Additionally, one-time Arizona Cardinals sixth-round pick KeeSean Johnson, a two-time 1,000-yard receiver in college who also has 36 NFL career receptions on his resume, will also be part of the pass-catching corps.

On the other side, the Elks' offense has been fortified by a combination of additions and returnees as well. One of the most important is the arrival of veteran signal-caller and two-time Grey Cup champion McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who has traditionally had trouble with turnovers but has also proven a highly capable passer for stretches.

He inherits an already strong collection of pass catchers that includes Dillon Mitchell, Kyran Moore and Eugene Lewis. Then, Edmonton's additions of Hergy Mayala (107-1,373-7 line in 59 career CFL games) and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (1,101 yards with Argonauts in '22) have the potential to take the offense to another level, especially when also factoring in high-upside lead back Kevin Brown.

Both squads made some upgrades on defense after surrendering the most (30.6 -Roughriders) and second-most (28.7- Elks) points in the league last season. However, the offensive firepower on either end of the field points me in the direction of the Over on a very attainable number, especially considering the two clubs just combined for 55 points this preseason while presumably using vanilla gameplans on offense.

CFL Picks for Elks vs. Roughriders

Over 46.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Lions vs Argonauts Best Bets (Sunday, June 9, 7:05 p.m. ET)

The B.C. Lions put together an impressive 12-6 regular-season record a year ago during Vernon Adams' first full season as the starting quarterback, and they came within a game of the Grey Cup before losing to the Blue Bombers in the West Final.

The Lions undoubtedly feel they can compete again at that level this season, with Adams and ultra-talented lead back James Butler once again in the fold, and the likes of Alexander Hollins, Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis among returning pass catchers looking to follow up successful 2023 seasons.

The absence of Keon Hatcher for at least the first six games of the campaign due to the Achilles injury he suffered in the aforementioned season-ending loss to Winnipeg will naturally be felt, but the cupboard appears deep enough to effectively address it in the early portion of the campaign.

The Argonauts make for an appealing season-opening opponent for the Lions' air attack, considering Toronto allowed the second-most passing yards per game (297.9) last season and the league's highest completion percentage. The Argos then allowed top cornerback Jamal Peters to depart to the Tiger-Cats this offseason, presumably making a weak point even more vulnerable.

Given the matchup and difference in talent on both sides of the ball, I like the Lions, which are heavy -265 moneyline favorites, to win the game outright, especially since Toronto will also be working with interim quarterback Cameron Dukes in light of Chad Kelly's suspension.

That price is untenable, but when combining the bet with a manageable yardage prop for current No. 1 receiver Hollins – who posted a career-best 78-1,173-9 line last season and recorded more than 70 receiving yards on nine occasions last season – makes for a viable same-game parlay.

CFL Picks for Argonauts vs. Lions

SGP: Lions moneyline and Alexander Hollins Over 70.5 receiving yards (+136 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

