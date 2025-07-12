The Lions' Nathan Rourke is all clear for Sunday night's showdown with the Elks, and Juan Carlos Blanco envisions plenty of points being scored by both squads.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Parlays for Week 6

I'm breaking down the last two games of the Week 6 three-game slate, a pair of contests where I expect offense to be in plentiful supply.

Read on for a look at which Week 6 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, July 12, 7:00 p.m. ET)

This Saturday night showdown has the biggest total of the week at a whopping 55.5 points, and the case is certainly there for offensive success on the part of the red-hot Tiger-Cats offense. Hamilton is averaging 33.8 points per game coming in, with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell already looking to be well on his way to putting together a successful encore to his prolific 2024.

Mitchell is averaging 304.8 passing yards per game on the strength of a 69.7 percent completion rate, and he's also put together a sparkling 9:1 TD:INT. The 35-year-old signal-caller, who authored his third career 5,000-yard season a year ago, has eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his first four games, and he should be in store for another busy and productive night Saturday.

The Redblacks check in allowing 269.8 passing yards per game at a 70.6 percent completion rate. They've also allowed 12 completions of 30+ yards, which is the second-highest figure in the league. Mitchell has an extensive array of pass-catching weapons headlined by the elite Kenny Lawler, who just posted a 207-yard, three-touchdown effort in Week 5, and which also includes Tim White, Kiondre Smith and Shemar Bridges.

Mitchell won't have lead back Greg Bell, who's an excellent receiver out of the backfield, at his disposal Saturday due to latter's rib injury, but backups Johnny Augustine and Treshaun Ward can both contribute as outlet options as well. Additionally, Ottawa is also allowing 30.0 points, 14 touchdowns and 365.6 yards of net offense per game, all numbers that rank in the bottom half of the league.

Saturday's game has very elevated offensive expectations, and with a very aggressive Dru Brown quarterbacking Ottawa's own impressive attack, the stage appears set for a back-and-forth affair that puts me in the camp of a same-game parlay that banks on the Ti-Cats scoring at least 29 points and Mitchell hitting the 275-yard mark through the air, at minimum.

CFL Picks for Redblacks at Tiger-Cats

SGP: Tiger-Cats Over 28.5 Points and Bo Levi Mitchell 275+ Passing Yards (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks (Sunday, July 13, 7:00 p.m. ET)

This final game of the week also should feature plenty of offense, especially now that the Lions' Nathan Rourke has been announced as available for B.C. Each of these squads have scored exactly 104 points and given up north of 130, so the scoreboard should remain humming throughout all four quarters.

Rourke has played in two full games for the Lions thus far this season and B.C. has put up 31 and 21 points in those contests. The first of those totals came at the expense of these same Elks in Week 1, and Edmonton continues to be very susceptible on defense. The Elks are allowing a league-high 34.5 points and 424.8 yards of net offense per game, along with a league-high 7.7 yards per play.

Opponents are also averaging a CFL-high 326.3 passing yards per game at a league-best 77.3 percent completion rate against Edmonton, and the Elks have surrendered a league-high 11 touchdown passes. What's more opposing offenses are averaging a touchdown on 26.4 percent of drives versus the Elks, also the league's most robust figure.

On the other side, the Lions have proven to be a diametric opposite unit against the pass, as they're surrendering a league-low 195.8 passing yards per game. Yet, they've also been vulnerable to some chunk/impact plays, as B.C. has yielded eight passing touchdowns and 10 completions of 30+ yards, ranking as tied for second most and as third most in the league, respectively.

Moreover, no defense has been as generous against the run as the Lions, which have conceded a CFL-high 136.4 rushing yards per game at 5.4 yards per carry. Elks lead back Justin Rankin could therefore be poised for one of his better days, considering his electric speed and average of 6.2 yards per carry thus far this season.

With Rankin averaging 58.8 rushing yards per game over the first four contests and both defenses having some definite attackable characteristics, a same-game parlay which teases the total down five points and also bets on Rankin having even just a mildly successful day is worthy of consideration at better than even money.

CFL Picks for Lions at Elks

SGP: Over Alt Total 46.5 Points and Justin Rankin 50+ Rushing Yards (+104 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 6 Best Bets Recap

SGP: Tiger-Cats Over 28.5 Points and Bo Levi Mitchell 275+ Passing Yards (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Lions-Elks Over Alt Total 46.5 Points and Justin Rankin 50+ Rushing Yards (+104 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.