CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Division Finals on DraftKings

We're down to the final four in the battle to get to the Grey Cup, with another exciting two-game slate on tap Sunday.

The four-team player pool once again makes it a bit more challenging to differentiate in tournaments, but fortunately, there are multiple viable candidates to consider at each position. There is also one big name returning from injury that carries a tantalizing salary, which could help open up plenty for you elsewhere in your lineup.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for the Division Finals:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Division Finals

Quarterback Plays for CFL Division Finals

Nathan Rourke, BC at WPG ($12,400): Rourke dispelled any lingering doubts about his prior foot injury in the Semi-Final win over the Stampeders, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns while posting 24.3 DK points. Rourke did see a bit more hesitant to take off with the ball compared to early in the season, rushing just once for five yards. Rourke also tallied 23.7 DK points against the Blue Bombers in Week 5, and he was sharp in his three-series Week 21 return against Winnipeg, although the Bombers were also playing a large contingent of backups in that regular-season finale. Winnipeg was stingy against the pass all season (CFL-low 253 PYPG allowed), but the Bombers did give up 24 completions of at least 30 yards (out of 383 completions) and this is a small slate where you have to put some trust in talent over matchup, especially with the air attack likely to be a major factor wire to wire.

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. BC ($10,800): Collaros makes for a great pivot if you're going to spend up at other positions, as the veteran brings a very safe floor, has plenty of big-game experience and should have a lively arm after putting up all of five pass attempts since Week 18. Collaros also excelled in his one full game against the Lions, throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns on his way to 24.3 DK points in Week 5. Collaros was also excellent at home all season, producing a 19:4 TD:INT and averaging 18.7 DK points per game. He finished the regular season on a roll with 20.6 DK points or more in his last four full games as well, and although the Lions were excellent against the pass overall, the veteran signal-caller has already proven of succeeding in this matchup.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, MTL at TOR ($9,800)

Running Back Plays for CFL Division Finals

James Butler, BC at WPG ($10,200): Butler is going to require a hefty investment and is facing a Blue Bombers defense that yielded only 89.3 rushing yards per game and a CFL-low eight rushing TDs. Nevertheless, as already noted, postseason slates often require uncomfortable decisions, and Butler has the upside to warrant deploying him in tournaments. Butler averaged 15.7 DK points per game on the season, and he eclipsed 20 DK points on six occasions, three of those on the road. Butler averaged 15.4 DK points per road contest and has a solid passing game role most games, keeping him in play.

Walter Fletcher, MTL at TOR ($6,400): Fletcher is best deployed exclusively in tournaments considering his timeshare with William Stanback, but he does have some upside and carries a palatable salary. Fletcher just scored 20.2 DK points in the Semi-Final win over the Tiger-Cats on just 11 touches, which he parlayed into 102 total yards and a rushing TD. He also posted 11.6 to 19 DK points in four straight contests Weeks 17-20. One of those came against the same Argos squad he'll face Sunday, when he generated 16.3 DK points against Toronto in Week 20. The Argos also finished the regular season tied with the second-highest average yards per carry allowed (5.3), enhancing Fletcher's case.

Andrew Harris, TOR vs. MTL ($2,500): It's impossible to ignore Harris on this slate considering his minimum salary and upside. The veteran running back hasn't played since Week 10 due to a pectoral injury, but he's been practicing since last week and is a full go for Sunday's game. The fact that what felled Harris was an upper-body issue has a silver lining, as it means his legs have gotten plenty of rest without being saddled by any type of injury, and that could give the normally explosive Harris even more of an advantage. The vet was averaging a solid 11.9 DK points per game before being sidelined, and with a pass-catching role as well, he makes for an excellent option versus an Als defense that allowed 5.1 yards per carry, the second-most rushing TDs (24), 8.2 yards per pass and a co-CFL-high 30 receptions of at least 30 yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, MTL at TOR ($7,800)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Division Finals

Eugene Lewis, MTL at TOR ($10,700): Lewis is always a dependable play given his importance in the Alouettes air attack, and he'll enter Sunday's contest having averaged 17.6 DK points per game in the regular season, including tallies of 22.7 and 19.2 DK points versus Toronto. Factoring in the Semi-Final win over the Tiger-Cats, Lewis boasts a whopping 1,401 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while the Argos surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (274.8), most completions (423) and 25 completions of at least 30 yards during the regular season.

Dalton Schoen, WPG vs. BC ($10,500): Schoen was dealing with a knee issue coming out of the regular season, but the bye week certainly helped and the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year was able to finish the week with two full practices. Schoen produced a 70-1,441-16 line across 18 games, averaging 18.0 DK points per contest along the way. The Kansas State product made plenty of splash plays against the Lions in three regular-season encounters as well, leading to totals of 34.7, 18.2 and 16.4 DK points, the latter coming despite limited snaps in the regular-season finale. Schoen also generated an impressive 13.3-yard aDOT overall this season, and that downfield role certainly gives him the upside to warrant his five-figure salary.

Alexander Hollins, BC at WPG ($4,100): Hollins represents some very cost-effective access to the powerful Lions passing attack, and he could once again enjoy a solid role given Lucky Whitehead (ankle) will miss another game for BC. Hollins has been making his mark in recent weeks, as he posted a 13-117 line while seeing action in the final four regular-season games and then stepped up a 5-73-1 line in his first extended action with Rourke under center during the Semi-Final win over the Stampeders. The fact his quarterback showed plenty of faith in him in one do-or-die game already ups his stock at his extremely reasonable salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nic Demski, WPG vs. BC ($9,700); Kurleigh Gittens, TOR vs. MTL ($9,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Division Finals

Toronto Argonauts ($4,300) vs. Montreal Alouettes: Fletcher and Lewis are certainly solid plays to consider for your lineups as far as the Als offense is concerned, but the Argos defense could still offer some solid production relative to salary. Toronto's unit produced tallies of 10, 13 and 10 DK points versus Montreal this regular season, and the Argos are well rested after last week's bye while playing on a home field during which they averaged 11.4 DK points per contest this season. Toronto was disruptive all season despite giving up some yardage, recording 37 sacks, 29 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, eight defensive touchdowns and three safeties. The 48 forced turnovers were a league high, and the fact Montreal allowed the third-most sacks (47) in the league certainly ups the chances the ball could change hands a few times in this game.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Division Finals

Zach Collaros, QB

Andrew Harris, RB

Dalton Schoen, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $23.8 K

This trio will require less than half your salary cap yet could offer you a very rewarding return. As discussed, Collaros brings a very safe floor and plenty of postseason savvy, while Harris appears to be fully healthy and could have plenty of spring in his step after resting his leg for the last three months. Then, Schoen is one of the best big-play receivers in the entire league and makes for a great pairing with Collaros in tournaments.

