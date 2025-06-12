This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 2 on DraftKings

After an exciting Week 1, the CFL revs up for Week 2 with another four-game ledger that we'll enter with at least some baseline information after getting a feel for each team. Additionally, the Blue Bombers will be making their season debut after a Week 1 bye, but they'll be missing some key personnel.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 2

Vernon Adams Jr., CGY at TOR ($9,900): Adams once again has an opportunity to lead an offense this season, and if Week 1 is any indication, the veteran signal-caller is ready to capitalize. Outside of a couple of picks that may have been partly due to rust, Adams looked sharp while throwing for 284 yards and adding another 33 on the ground on three attempts.

The Argonauts opened the season in poor form by allowing 28 points and 354 total yards of offense to the Alouettes. Toronto was dealing with a significantly less experienced quarterback in Davis Alexander in that contest, and Adams will pose a much bigger threat as a passer in particular while working with an experienced set of targets that even includes an explosive pass-catching back in Dedrick Mills.

Trevor Harris, SSK at HAM ($9,800): Harris got his season off to a solid start in Week 1 against the Redblacks, completing 73.1 percent of his throws on his way to 277 passing yards and two touchdown tosses. The veteran enjoys plenty of continuity in his pass-catching corps, including KeeSean Johnson, Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker, and even if A.J. Ouellette can't overcome his head injury to play in Week 2, Harris will have another reliable veteran in Ka'Deem Carey to help take the pressure off.

The Tiger-Cats gave up 38 points to the Stampeders in Week 1, including 284 passing yards and a 67.9 percent completion rate to Adams. Harris' familiarity with his pass catchers and the fact he's got more than enough experience to capitalize on his opponent's vulnerabilities leaves him in solid position to deliver a strong return, and it's worth noting he averaged over 20 DK points in two meetings against Hamilton a season ago.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. SSK ($9,700): Mitchell got off to a slow start in Week 1 against the Stampeders but eventually put together a rock-solid fantasy performance, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown on 31 completions. The grizzled veteran also authored a prolific bounce-back campaign in 2024 that included scores of 21.6 DK points or more on 10 occasions.

Mitchell could well put together a similarly successful campaign in 2025 considering his extremely deep group of pass catchers. They could present an overwhelming challenge in Week 2 to a Roughriders defense that was the league's most vulnerable against the pass in the season's first weekend, surrendering 413 passing yards and two touchdown passes to the Redblacks' Dru Brown. Saskatchewan also gave up a league-high 34 completions and 82.9 percent completion rate to Brown, which tees Mitchell up to potentially qualify as one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar players on the slate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nathan Rourke, BC at WPG ($10,200)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 2

Greg Bell, HAM vs. SSK ($8,300): The start of Bell's first full season as the Tiger-Cats' lead back was a mixed bag, as the talented back was absolutely stymied on the ground to the tune of 14 rushing yards on eight carries versus Calgary. However, he did bring in six of seven targets for 32 yards, underscoring how effective he can be as a receiver, and getting him going on the ground this week will likely be a priority.

The Roughriders did a very good job against the Redblacks' William Stanback early in Week 1, although the latter eventually picked things up a bit and recorded a rushing touchdown among his nine carries. Game script didn't allow Ottawa a chance to really get the veteran back into a rhythm, but this Week 2 matchup is projected to be both close and high-scoring, which bodes well for Bell's touch count.

Dedrick Mills, CGY at TOR ($8,000): Mills got the 2025 campaign off to a rousing start, trampling the Ti-Cats defense for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries while adding three receptions for 30 yards. Mills' explosiveness makes him a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball, and the Nebraska product could be primed for another big night against the Argonauts.

Toronto allowed a Week 1-high 163 rushing yards to Montreal in Week 1, with lead back Sean Thomas-Erlington gaining 86 yards on 17 carries to lead the way. Mills is a faster back that's more than capable of providing chunk plays, and he clearly carries 20-plus DK-point upside within his range of outcomes.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. BC ($10,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 2

Justin McInnis, BC at WPG ($9,600): McInnis got his quest for a successful encore to his breakout 2024 campaign off to a solid start in Week 1, posting a 5-45-1 receiving line that netted 10.5 DK points. The long-striding speedster is a vertical threat but is a viable target anywhere on the field, and it's clear he's already in lockstep with QB Nathan Rourke.

The Blue Bombers allowed a league-low 60.9 percent completion percentage and 225.5 passing yards per game in 2024, but McInnis has proven matchup-proof in the past and has the ability to pop for over 20 DK points on any given week.

Samuel Emilus, SSK at HAM ($8,900): Emilus was already mentioned as one of Harris' valuable targets earlier, and the veteran pass catcher came into 2025 off consecutive 1,000-yard efforts. The Louisiana Tech product was already in midseason form in Week 1, as he posted eight receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown versus the Redblacks.

As mentioned in Harris' entry, the Tiger-Cats were targeted through the air with fairly consistent success by the Stampeders in Week 1, and Emilus' target volume seems fairly secure considering both his season-opening performance and the fact he averaged 7.8 looks per game during the 2024 regular season on his way to an 88-1,073-5 line.

Justin Hardy, OTT vs. MTL ($8,500): Hardy is another seasoned receiver that hit the ground running in the season opener, as he literally matched Emilus' production in the same game with an identical 8-133-1 line. Hardy also came into this season with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, including last year's career-best 1,343-yard tally that he managed on a career-high 97 receptions.

The Alouettes put together a convincing defensive effort overall against the Argos in Week 1, but Toronto was playing with backup QB Nick Arbuckle. He did get picked off twice, but Montreal also gave up 273 passing yards and a pair of completions of 30+ yards. It's also worth noting Hardy supplied 30.5 DK points on the strength of a 9-117-1 receiving line against the Als in Week 16 last season, a performance preceded by a 7-143 effort in Week 3 that resulted in 25.9 DK points.

Kenny Lawler, HAM vs. SSK ($7,800): Lawler put in a productive night in his first game as a member of the Tiger-Cats, bringing in six of 13 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. The versatile pass catcher can strike from anywhere on the field, and the fact he led Hamilton in targets right out of the gate in his first game working with Bo Levi Mitchell certainly would seem to bode well for his prospects moving forward.

The Riders allowed a league-high 413 passing yards, 34 completions and an 82.9 percent completion rate in Week 1, which naturally puts the Hamilton passing attack as a whole on our radar. This game also happens to have the highest offensive expectations of the week (51.5-point projected total), which makes a receiver with Lawler's upside at a sub-$8K salary an extremely strong consideration.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tyson Philpot, MTL at OTT ($7,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 2

BC Lions ($3,900) at Winnipeg Blue Bombers: The Lions put together a rock-solid defensive effort in Week 1 against the Elks, limiting Edmonton to 87 rushing yards (54 by QB Tre Ford) and 178 passing yards. BC also held the Elks to a league-low 5.2 yards per play, and the defense could be set for another strong showing in Week 2 while playing against a Blue Bombers team that will be missing both starting QB Zach Collaros (suspension) and WR Dillon Mitchell (healthy scratch).

Chris Streveler will be under center for Winnipeg, and the veteran has just a 20:20 TD:INT during his CFL career. Streveler has been much more effective as a goal-line option, scoring 10 rushing TDs last season with the Blue Bombers. How he'll fare as conventional passer over a full game against a talented defense is another matter altogether, and it sets up a situation where BC could be primed to record multiple sacks and turnovers.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 2

Vernon Adams Jr., QB

Dedrick Mills, RB

Kenny Lawler, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.7k

This trio will require you to invest just over half your salary cap, but the upside is undeniable. The pair of Adams and Mills as a QB-RB combo from the same team could also give you some unique differentiation in tournaments, and Mills' abilities as a pass catcher may also boost the overall ceiling of the pairing. And, while Lawler has seen a salary boost after a strong Ti-Cats debut in Week 1, he still requires a very reasonable investment and could deliver a handsome return in a game with the highest projected total of the slate.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.