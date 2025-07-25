Check out best bets for CFL Week 8, including one that backs Zach Collaros and the Blue Bombers adding to the misery of the struggling Argonauts.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Parlays for Week 8

We're focused on the middle games of the Week 8 four-game slate and banking on a pair of veteran teams getting the best of the league's two most vulnerable defenses over the first half of the CFL season.

Read on for a look at which Week 8 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Friday, July 25, 9:00 p.m. ET)

After several weeks of up-and-down play from Tre Ford as a passer, the Elks are pivoting to accomplished veteran Cody Fajardo beginning with this Week 8 clash. Edmonton is just 1-4 and has scored a league-low (by a wide margin) 118 points, making the case for a shake-up under center.

Fajardo certainly has the talent and just as important, the experience, to unlock what could be a very capable Edmonton attack, and the matchup against the Roughriders may constitute quite a soft landing for the veteran. Saskatchewan has been very good against the run, but the Riders have surrendered the second-most passing yards per game in the CFL (329.2), right behind the Elks' own porous pass defense.

The Riders are also conceding the second-highest completion percentage (71.4) and are tied for second-most TD passes surrendered (12) while yielding the third-highest passer efficiency rating (101.3) and third-highest opponent TD drive rate (22.1 percent). Meanwhile, Fajardo put together impressive work as a starter as recently as last season in Montreal, when he threw for 3,105 yards and generated a 16:7 TD:INT over 14 games (13 starts).

On the other side, Saskatchewan has very bright prospects on offense, as no defense as has been as generous overall as the Elks' beleaguered unit. Edmonton is allowing the highest opponent TD drive rate (26.2 percent) and most passing yards per game (330.0) at a league-high 78.9 percent completion rate. The Elks' collection of league-worst rankings against the pass also include most TD passes surrendered (13) and a CFL-high 131.0 passer efficiency rating allowed.

To make matters even more bleak for Edmonton, it's also been largely ineffective against the run, giving up the second-most rushing yards per game (118.6) and second-highest average yards per carry (5.4). The entire collection of metrics bodes particularly well for Saskatchewan's do-it-all star A.J. Ouellette, who already comes in averaging a career-high 5.6 yards per carry and can also do plenty of damage as a receiver (8.8 yards per catch, one receiving TD).

All signs here clearly point to points being scored, so both our bets – including an SGP that brings the original total down by a field goal and banks on another big day from the Riders' Trevor Harris (325.2 PYPG and career-best 76.0 percent completion rate) – will be based on that premise.

CFL Picks for Elks at Roughriders

Over 54.5 points (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Over Alt Total 51.5 points and Trevor Harris 275+ passing yards (-105 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday, July 26, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Bombers suffered an embarrassing 41-20 loss to the Stampeders in Week 7, but there was a significant extenuating circumstance in the form of an early exit from Zach Collaros, who suffered a scary looking neck injury on a hit after he threw his second INT of the day. However, the veteran signal-caller made a lighting-fast recovery, already shedding his injury designation by Thursday.

That leaves the three-time Grey Cup champ in position to start against the team he secured the first of those titles with way back in 2012. The Argonauts are limping along at 1-5 and have allowed 31.5 points per game overall, with only the aforementioned hapless Elks defense surrendering more. Toronto does have some very respectable numbers against the pass in certain categories, but that's only because the Argos have been very easy to run on.

Toronto is allowing 118.0 rushing yards per game at 5.3 yards per carry, with both figures checking in as the third highest in the CFL entering Week 8. The Argos have also conceded the second-most rushing first downs (46), making them a team to target with a capable lead back like Brady Oliveira. The veteran appears on his way to another impressive season, having averaged 5.9 yards per carry on his first 30 carries of 2025 and complementing his work on the ground with an 11-91 receiving line over just three games.

The Argos have also proven largely incapable of slowing down big plays when teams have taken to the air, as they've given up the league's third-highest completion percentage (70.4), the second-highest passer efficiency rating (110.4) and the second-most completions of 30+ yards (15). Therefore, Collaros could certainly have his chances at some chunk plays downfield in conjunction with his deep group of pass catchers.

While the Bombers are on the road, there's a clear advantage here for Winnipeg, which is favored by 5.5 points on both DK and FD. We'll bring the point spread down a couple of points and go with an SGP that also banks on Oliveira putting together one of his signature games on the ground.

CFL Picks for Blue Bombers at Argonauts

SGP: Blue Bombers Alt. Spread -3.5 and Brady Oliveira 70+ rushing yards (+110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

