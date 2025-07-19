The Roughriders' Trevor Harris draws a showdown with the Lions' Nathan Rourke in Week 7, a game where offense should be in plentiful supply.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Parlays for Week 7

I'm breaking down the last two games of the Week 7 four-game slate and honing in on a pair of same-game parlays that I feel have a very good chance of hitting given the matchups at play.

Read on for a look at which Week 7 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions (Saturday, July 19, 7:00 p.m. ET)

With Trevor Harris and Nathan Rourke at the helm of the Roughriders and Lions' offenses, respectively, there's always the chance for plenty of points when the two teams clash. The two squads did already meet in Week 4 this season, but both Rourke and Harris missed the game due to injury. Nevertheless, a total of 55 points were scored in Saskatchewan's win, so expectations are sky high for this rematch with both prolific signal-callers healthy.

Both quarterbacks have been exception since their respective returns; Harris threw for 425 yards in Week 6 against the Stampeders, completing a whopping 81.8 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, Rourke has 352- and 345-yard showings in his first two games back in action, along with four total TDs (three passing, one rushing).

The Riders and Lions are right next to each other in points per game allowed, surrendering 24.6 and 24.3 per contest. Each defense has its own Achilles heel. For the Riders, it's the pass, as they've surrendered the second-most passing yards per contest (327.6) and second-highest completion rate (72.7 percent) while also tying for the second-most TD passes allowed (nine).

For their part, the Lions have mostly been a sieve against the run, yielding the second-most rushing yards per game (124.7) at a co-CFL-high 5.4 yards per carry. B.C. has been the stingiest pass defense on a yards-per-game basis (league-low 181.8 per game allowed), but the Lions have been susceptible to the big play with 11 completions of 30+ yards.

The Riders have also allowed the third-highest opponent TD drive rate (21.2 percent) and a co-CFL-high 17 big plays (runs of 20+ yards, passes of 30+ yards), setting up my selection of a same-game parlay with the Over on a very reachable alternate total and Rourke surpassing 300 yards again, the odds of the latter further buttressed by the fact the Riders surrender the second-fewest rushing yards per game (80.0).

CFL Picks for Roughriders at Lions

SGP: Over Alt Total 48.5 points and Nathan Rourke 300+ passing yards (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks (Sunday, July 20, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Any time a sportsbook gives us a chance to work with alternate thresholds on our bets, it's always worth exploring in the form of a same-game parlay. There may be no better example yet this season than in this game, where we're able to max out the projected total and take the Under while pairing it with a very realistic receptions prop for accomplished Redblacks veteran wideout Eugene Lewis.

Lewis has unsurprisingly been a favorite of any quarterback that's been under center throughout his long career, and that holds true in his Redblacks debut season. Lewis already has a 30-422-2 receiving line through six games, having recorded over 5.5 receptions in each of his last two contests and falling just short of doing so by tallying five in his first two games of the season as well.

In the first installment of this home-and-home series with the Tiger-Cats in Week 6, Lewis saw 14 targets from Dru Brown and parlayed them into a 7-128 line. That followed an eight-catch, 75-yard day against the Elks in a high-scoring Week 5 loss, when he drew 10 looks. The Ti-Cats are allowing 280.8 passing yards per game overall, along with an average of 24 completions per game.

Meanwhile, Brown has put up an average of 40.7 pass attempts per contest in the three games he's played this season, so there's little question he's willing to remain aggressive and focus plenty on Lewis, who's drawn 31 targets in that trio of contests. Factoring in that last week's game finished with just 43 total points, this SGP is definitely in play at plus money.

CFL Picks for Tiger-Cats at Redblacks

SGP: Under Alt Total 66.5 Points and Eugene Lewis Over 5.5 Receptions (+137 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 7 Best Bets Recap

SGP: Over Alt Total 48.5 points and Nathan Rourke 300+ passing yards (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Under Alt Total 66.5 Points and Eugene Lewis Over 5.5 Receptions (+137 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.