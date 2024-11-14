CFL DFS Showdown Picks for Grey Cup on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

We've reached the final game of the 2024 CFL season, with the Argonauts and Blue Bombers facing off in the 111th edition of the Grey Cup. Winnipeg is making a fifth straight Grey Cup appearance, and the matchup is a rematch of the 2022 edition of the title clash that Toronto won by a 28-27 score.

The Argonauts won high-scoring battles with the Redblacks and defending champion Alouettes to get to Sunday's championship rematch, but the latter victory also resulted in the loss of starting QB Chad Kelly to a broken leg. The Bombers had a Semi-Final round bye, so they only had to dispose of the Roughriders in the West Final to punch their Grey Cup ticket.

With the available DFS contests for this week being rolled out in Showdown format, there are no positional requirements to worry about, as each slot carries a Utility designation.

With that said, let's dive in one final time this season and see what some of the top options for your cash games and GPPs are!

DraftKings CFL Plays- Grey Cup Showdown

Brady Oliveira, WPG ($12,000): Oliveira was able to overcome a tough matchup on paper against the Roughriders in the West Final to record 119 rushing yards in a performance that netted 25.1 DK points. He also recorded 16.5 DK points against the Argos back in Week 19, and 19.7 in his first encounter with them earlier in the season. Oliveira's outsized role and pass-catching ability give him a level of safety, making him worthy of consideration despite the fact he's the highest-salaried player on the slate by a comfortable margin.

Makai Polk, TOR ($9,600): Polk is another player whose matchup doesn't exactly jump off the page, but his talent is more than sufficient to warrant him a spot on your Showdown roster. The first-year speedster has made quite an impact down the stretch and in the postseason, producing a 33-674-3 line over his last seven regular-season games and following it up with 10 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown over Toronto's first two playoff contests. Polk also produced seven receptions for 131 yards in his two matchups against Winnipeg during the regular season, and he should certainly be heavily involved in this high-stakes matchup.

Zach Collaros, WPG ($9,000): Collaros has saved his best for last this season and postseason, as the veteran has recorded 22.3 and 32 DK points in his last two contests, surpassing 300 yards in both games while generating a combined 5:0 TD:INT. Collaros also went off for 44.3 DK points against the Elks in Week 17, and he had a 300-yard effort against these same Argonauts back in Week 8. Toronto also surrendered 296.8 passing yards per game and a 70.8 percent completion rate in the regular season, along with the second-highest passer efficiency rating (105.5).

Nick Arbuckle, TOR ($8,800): Arbuckle will be handling starting QB duties for Toronto due to Kelly's injury after closing out Toronto's win over Montreal in last week's East Final. The veteran completed five of his eight passes for 73 yards, and in a Week 21 spot start versus the Elks, Arbuckle racked up 378 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on his way to 25.2 DK points. Arbuckle has had flashes of success as a starter in the past with multiple teams – albeit while experiencing some issues with ball security – and the combination of his experience and the well-stocked array of weapons he has around him should give him a solid floor at his salary.

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR ($8,500): Speaking of the Argos' skill-position assets, Carey could prove to be a particularly pivotal one in this matchup. The veteran back put together a solid 92-yard day on the ground against Montreal in the East Final, and he also mustered 15.7 against these Blue Bombers in Week 8. Winnipeg gave up 104.2 rushing yards per game during the regular season and 5.3 yards per carry during the regular season, so another productive day could well be in store for Carey, who could also shoulder more of a workload with Kelly out.

Kenny Lawler, WPG ($7,800): Lawler put together his best performance since the start of the regular season in the West Final win over the Roughriders, posting a 4-177-3 line that netted 42.7 DK points. He also had a 36 DK-point effort against the Elks in the regular season, and he tallied six receptions for 108 yards versus the Argos in Week 19. In addition to the numbers cited in Collaros' entry that corroborate Toronto's difficulties against the pass, it's also worth noting the Argos conceded a league-high 36 completions of 30+ yards during the regular season. Meanwhile, Lawler took six of his 41 catches for 30+ yards and saw 21 targets of 20 yards or more in depth during the 2024 campaign.

Blue Bombers Defense ($4,500): Despite the fact we have several Argonauts listed as suggestions, there's naturally only two defenses to choose from and I'm banking on the experienced Bombers stepping things up. Winnipeg finished the regular season allowing a league-low 20.3 points per game, 328.6 net offensive yards per game and 33 touchdowns, as well as the second-lowest yards per play (6.34). Winnipeg averaged a solid 6.8 DK points per game during the season, and although the Argos were much better getting to the quarterback, the Bombers will be facing a backup in Arbuckle who's proven prone to turnovers at times in the past.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nic Demski, WPG ($8,600); Damonte Coxie, TOR ($6,400)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.