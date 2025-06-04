This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 1 on DraftKings

It's time to cut the ribbon of what should be another thrilling CFL season, with Thursday night's Redblacks-Roughriders clash kicking things off. We're focused on multiple players from that game and are honing in on several others from the rest of the Week 1 slate that are in very appealing matchups on paper.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 1

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. EDM ($9,700): Rourke was up and down during his CFL return midway through last season after a failed attempt at sticking with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The rust was understandable after nearly two years away from the three-down game, but Rourke has now had a full offseason to get back into the swing of things. Rourke played at a MOP level back in 2022 and completed 78.7 percent of his passes before his injury, and he'll have some familiar faces to throw to in Keon Hatcher, Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy, and he's also gained two capable pass-catching RBs in William Stanback and one-time teammate James Butler. The Elks are expected to be an improved squad all the way around this season, but that could certainly work in Rourke's favor by creating a competitive game environment.

Vernon Adams Jr., CGY vs. HAM ($9,600): Adams performed well for the Lions last season before Rourke arrived and proved he still had plenty to offer as a starter, completing 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,929 yards while furnishing a 16:9 TD:INT. He also continued to do signature damage with his legs, rushing for 213 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran is now the clear-cut starter in Calgary, where he'll have a slew of veteran targets that include Reggie Begelton, Tevin Jones, Dominique Rhymes and Jalen Philpot. The Tiger-Cats allowed 265.7 passing yards per contest last season, and although some offseason additions were supposed to address that weakness, Adams could certainly do some damage and deliver a solid return on investment.

Dru Brown, OTT at SSK ($7,400): Brown had a breakout season in 2024, throwing for 3,959 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across 17 games. The OSU product displayed tremendous upside over the last three games in particular, scoring 32.3 to 37.2 DK points in that span while putting together three consecutive 400-yard efforts. The Roughriders gave up the second-most passing yards per contest last season (280.6), adding to Brown's appeal at a salary he could deliver a stellar return on.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM at CGY ($8,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 1

Justin Rankin, EDM at BC ($8,500): Kevin Brown is no longer on the Eskimos' roster, and Rankin is now set as the lead back in Edmonton's ground attack. The Northwest Missouri State product proved his explosiveness last season, averaging 7.8 yards per carry and scoring five rushing touchdowns over 11 games. Rankin is solidly built at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, and he's a threat to score any time the ball in his hands. Although he wasn't heavily involved as a receiver in his CFL rookie campaign, he proved his worth in that capacity in college. The Lions gave up 4.7 yards per carry and 15 rushing TDs in 2024, and Rankin scored 16.4 DK points against BC in Week 10 on the strength of 94 total yards and a receiving touchdown.

Greg Bell, HAM at CGY ($7,300): Bell had a breakout season in 2024, rushing for 629 yards and six touchdowns at 6.7 yards per carry while adding a 29-230-1 receiving line over eight games. That impressive stretch earned Bell the lead role coming into the 2025 season, and expectations are high after he averaged 16.1 DK points per contest in 2024. Bell rang up 22.2 DK points against the Stamps in Week 20 last season by virtue of a 139-yard performance on the ground, and Calgary gave up a league-high 6.6 yards per carry a year ago.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, OTT at SSK ($7,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 1

KeeSean Johnson, SSK vs. OTT ($9,500): Johnson arrived in the CFL last season with 18 games of NFL experience, and he proved a quick study in the three-down game. Johnson developed into one of Trevor Harris' most trusted targets, finishing the season with a 56-746-5 receiving line in 12 games. Although he was used more as a possession receiver, Johnson still produced at least 20 DK points on four occasions and 16.5 in another. Harris is back under center in 2025 and Ottawa gave up an elevated 275.4 passing yards per contest last season, putting Johnson firmly in play.

Shemar Bridges, HAM at CGY ($8,900): Bridges made quite the splash as a CFL rookie in 2024, recording 82 receptions for 916 yards and four touchdowns across 15 games. The Fort Valley State product averaged a solid 8.0 targets per contest while building plenty of chemistry with veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, and he eclipsed 21 DK points on three occasions while also generating 15.5 against the Stamps in his CFL debut in Week 1. Bridges should be even more prepared to make an impact right out of the gate in his second season, making him very appealing at his salary.

Justin McInnis, BC vs. EDM ($8,600): McInnis was a breakout star in 2024, utilizing his unique blend of size and speed to produce 92 receptions for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns across 18 regular-season games. McInnis averaged 16.6 DK points overall including BC's one playoff game, and he had eye-popping tallies of 39.4 and 47.3 DK points among his four performances of over 20 DK points. The Arkansas State product has plenty of chemistry with Rourke from the latter portion of last season, and the duo could certainly have opportunities for some chunk plays downfield against an Elks defense that allowed a league-high 9.5 yards per attempt, 34 TD passes and 300 passing yards per game last season.

Justin Hardy, OTT at SSK ($7,000): Hardy's CFL story is somewhat like what Johnson's could look like with a few more CFL seasons under his belt. Hardy also had NFL experience – he was a fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015 – and he's gone on to put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons north of the border with the Redblacks. Last season was the veteran's best yet, as he forged a spectacular 97-1,343-5 line in 16 games and built plenty of rapport with current signal-caller Dru Brown. Hardy's salary is especially eye-catching, considering he scored 22 DK points or more in seven games, including over 25 on six of those occasions. The Riders surrendered a league-high 440 completions last season and Hardy posted a 19.1 DK-point tally in one of two meetings against them, making him a potentially rewarding value option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kenny Lawler, HAM at CGY ($6,800)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 1

Montreal Alouettes ($4,300) vs. Toronto Argonauts: The Alouettes were a playoff team last season and narrowly lost in the East Division Finals to the eventual Grey Cup champion Argos, and the defense was a typically reliable unit that finished middle of the pack in total yards per game allowed (371.3). The Als were especially effective against the pass, recording the third-most interceptions (18) and 34 sacks, and they averaged a solid 6.8 DK points per contest.

However, Montreal holds particular appeal in Week 1 in their rematch with the Argos because of the fact Toronto starting quarterback Chad Kelly will sit out because of the leg injury that kept him out of the Grey Cup victory. That leaves Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle as the starter for the opener, and although he performed very well in last November's win, he also threw a pair of picks, which is a microcosm of the ball-security issues that have plagued him during his career. Arbuckle has tossed 32 interceptions in 25 career CFL regular-season games, which followed 29 picks in 25 college games at Georgia State.

With Montreal in front of the home crowd and a turnover-prone quarterback at the controls, the defense could generate strong fantasy production to open the season.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 1

Dru Brown, QB

Greg Bell, RB

Justin Hardy, WR

Total salary expenditure: $21.7k

This trio will not require an investment of well under half your salary cap and has the ability to get your lineup well on the path to a higher-percentile score. The case for Brown and Hardy and their already established chemistry against a Riders team that endured some struggles against the pass last season is clear, while Bell is a very talented two-way back who should be set for a high volume of touches as the unquestioned lead back.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.