CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 16 on DraftKings

We're back to a four-game CFL slate in Week 16, and the postseason is getting increasingly within reach. With only one squad, the defending champion Alouettes, having clinched a playoff berth and no other teams yet eliminated, we should be in store for a highly competitive ledger.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 16

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM at TOR ($10,500): Mitchell has been the gift that keeps on giving from a DFS perspective this season, averaging 19.6 DK points per contest. The veteran signal-caller has eclipsed 24 DK points on an impressive five occasions, and he just hung 27.4 on these same Argonauts two games ago via an impressive 347-yard, two-touchdown effort. The Argos continue to make for good targets in another must-win game for Hamilton, as they've conceded 290.4 passing yards per game and a 70.4 percent completion rate, along with a co-league-high 23 completions of 30+ yards and the second-highest passer efficiency rating (102.7).

Chad Kelly, TOR vs. HAM ($9,500): Kelly has hit the ground running despite his late suspension-spurred start to the season, as he's eclipsed 26 DK points in each of the last three contests. Kelly has also posted 39 and 56 rushing yards in two of his first four games, an excellent complementary source of fantasy production. The Tiger-Cats already gave up 28.8 DK points to Kelly three games ago, and Hamilton is surrendering 280.0 passing yards per game and has given up a league-high 25 touchdown passes. With Toronto at 7-6 and needing to stack as many wins as possible, Kelly should once again be very heavily involved as both passer and runner in what could be a high-scoring affair.

Zach Collaros, WPG at EDM ($8,700): Collaros has had an underwhelming season by many metrics this season, as he's putting up a modest 12.5 DK points per contest. However, I'm intrigued by Collaros as a value play this week given the matchup, as the Elks are conceding a CFL-high 309.5 passing yards per game. Additionally, Edmonton has surrendered the second-most touchdown passes (22) and a co-league high 23 completions of 30+ yards, setting Collaros up for a potential rewarding performance relative to investment.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, SSK at CGY ($9,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 16

Kevin Brown, EDM vs. WPG ($5,600): Brown has recently returned to the top of the Elks' running back depth chart, and he's delivered 105- and 91-yard rushing days in his last three games. One of the backs that has the potential to eat into some of Brown's carries, Javon Leake, will miss Week 16 due to personal reasons, which makes Brown even more appealing in a matchup against a Blue Bombers defense that's surrendered 99.3 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. Brown should be involved as both runner and receiver again in this key game for the Elks, and with his home-run speed, he could overdeliver on his salary with just a couple of big runs.

Khalan Laborn, OTT vs. MTL ($5,400): Lanborn put together a standout senior season at Marshall with 1,532 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs, and after spending some offseason time with the NFL's 49ers in 2023, he's hit the ground running in his brief CFL career. Lanborn has averaged 5.7 yards per carry over his first two pro games, along with 17 DK points per contest. The Redblacks released Ryquell Armstead recently, seemingly setting up Laborn to serve as the lead back moving forward. The Alouettes make for good targets on the ground as well, having given up the second-most rushing yards per game (114.2) and 5.4 yards per carry.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brady Oliveira, WPG at EDM ($11,000); Ryquell Armstead, SSK at CGY ($4,300)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 16

Tim White, HAM at TOR ($10,800): White was a big disappointment in Week 15, posting just a 21-yard reception for his lowest DK-point total (3.1) since a Week 3 blanking at the hands of the Roughriders. Nevertheless, the veteran wideout is a very appealing option, especially if he's going to be rostered at a lower rate than usual. As pointed out in Mitchell's entry, the Argonauts have shown plenty of vulnerability against the pass this season, and White just racked up a career-high 39.7 DK points against Toronto two games ago with a 6-180-2 line.

Dominique Rhymes, OTT vs. MTL ($6,300): Rhymes came through handsomely as a mid-salary play in Week 15, posting 30.9 DK points on a 10-129-1 line against the Tiger-Cats. That performance was preceded by his 25.8 DK-point output against the Argos in Week 14, another 10-catch tally. The veteran wideout is clearly in a rhythm at the moment, and his salary has only risen $300 over last week. Rhymes now faces an Alouettes squad that's been very good by the numbers against the pass, but that's also conceded the second-highest completion rate (70.5 percent).

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs. MTL ($5,400): Acklin returned from a two-game absence due to a head injury in Week 15 and generated a 6-72 line that produced 13.2 DK points. It was the fifth straight double-digit DK-point contribution for Acklin, who's boasted a strong fantasy floor all season. With Montreal giving up plenty of high-percentage throws as indicated in Rhymes' entry above, Acklin could be set for a busy, productive afternoon at a very reasonable salary.

Makai Polk, TOR vs. HAM ($2,700): Polk's salary is the most double-take-worthy one on the slate by far, as the Mississippi State product has exceeded 100 receiving yards the last two games while logging a total of 18 targets overall in that span. Polk's downfield prowess has been on display with 41- and 52-yard receptions in those contests, which have netted 20.5 and 26.6 DK points. Polk also has tallies of 15 and 17 DK points this season, and his speed makes him a perfect candidate to exploit the vulnerabilities the Ti-Cats' defense has displayed against the pass, as outlined in Kelly's entry.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tyler Snead, MTL at OTT ($4,200); Kenny Lawler, WPG at EDM ($3,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 16

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($3,600) at Calgary Stampeders: The Roughriders are one of three teams coming off a Week 15 bye, which is the first factor that catches my eye with respect to Saskatchewan's defense this week. The Riders have been making teams one-dimensional all season, putting up league-best numbers against the run. They've also pressured the quarterback incessantly (31 sacks) and forced a league-high 34 turnovers. In turn, Calgary has committed a league-high 33 turnovers, and the mistake-prone tendencies of their quarterbacks seemingly set up the ideal scenario for a fruitful game for the Riders' defense. They've also averaged a solid 7.7 DK points per game, and even though they've been at their best at home, the very modest salary and the matchup puts me on them as a value option this week.

Chad Kelly, QB

Kevin Brown, RB

Makai Polk, WR

Total salary expenditure: $17.8K

This is quite the cost-effective trio to roll with and still carries no shortage of upside for tournaments. Kelly is very reasonably salaried for a player who's averaged 25.8 DK points per contest thus far and has a solid matchup, while Brown is facing what has been one of the league's most vulnerable defenses against the run. Then, Polk is essentially a free square and makes for a great handcuff with Kelly after the success the two have had in the last two contests.

