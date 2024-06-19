CFL Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 3 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 3 on DraftKings

The CFL enjoys its first week as the only outdoor pro football alternative in Week 3, and we've got an exciting four-game slate on tap. The Stampeders are on bye this week, but an Argos team that looked like it could wield a highly exciting offense this season is back in action following a Week 2 bye. There are some interesting matchups across the rest of the league as well, setting up what should be another fun DFS slate.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 3

Vernon Adams, B.C. at WPG ($11,100): Adams has been outstanding over the first two games of the season, picking right up where he left off during his stellar 2023. The veteran signal-caller has thrown for 363 and 277 yards in his first two games while scoring five total touchdowns. Adams has shown immediate adaptability to the absence of Keon Hatcher (undisclosed) by distributing the ball among his deep group of pass catchers, and he's now facing a Blue Bombers defense that's yielded three passing touchdowns and a co-CFL-high four completions of 30+ yards. Meanwhile, Adams has accumulated a league-high 281 yards on passes of 20+ yards in depth while also tying with multiple QBs for most TD passes of that distance (three).

Cameron Dukes, TOR vs. EDM ($9,900): Dukes got his hypothetically interim stint as the Argonauts' starting quarterback in place of Chad Kelly (suspension) off to a dynamic start in Week 1, with the Lindsey Wilson production completing 77.8 percent of his passes while recording four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in a win over the Lions. Dukes offers some impressive mobility in addition to his passing acumen, and he's had a bye week of extra practices with which to build further chemistry with his pass catchers. He's also drawing a solid matchup against an Elks team that's given up 287 passing yards per game and a 68.9 percent completion rate, along with a co-CFL-high four completions of 30+ yards.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM at SSK ($9,600): Mitchell has opened the 2024 season in spectacular fashion, throwing for 680 yards and four touchdowns and adding another 36 rushing yards on just three rush attempts. Mitchell already demonstrated he can put up some impressive numbers versus this Roughriders defense, having thrown for 380 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception. Saskatchewan is now yielding the second-most passing yards per game (358.0) through the first two weeks of the season, along with co-league-high figures in passing touchdowns (five) and completions of 30+ yards (four). The two latter figures are relevant when considering Mitchell, who's three passing touchdowns of 20+ yards and has a 188.3 efficiency rating on passes of at least that depth.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, SSK vs. HAM ($8,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 3

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR vs. EDM ($7,500): Carey got his Argonauts tenure off to a solid start, compiling 105 total yards and a receiving touchdown on 20 total touches. The veteran and long-time Stampeder is playing in an offense loaded with talent at the skill positions, so running room should remain readily available most weeks. The Elks' vulnerabilities to the pass were already discussed in Dukes' entry, and Edmonton is also giving up 4.2 yards per carry and has surrendered a pair of rushing TDs through the first two games, strengthening Carey's case.

William Stanback, B.C. at WPG ($7,100): Stanback put together another serviceable fantasy effort in Week 2, even as he was atypically left out of the air attack altogether. The veteran had recorded five receptions in his Lions debut in Week 1, but he was more effective as a runner in Week 2 while gaining 69 yards on 15 carries. The Blue Bombers have been surprisingly vulnerable to the run through their first two games, as they're allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (101.0) and second-highest yards per carry (4.6) while also tying for second-most rushing TDs allowed (two).

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Brown, EDM at TOR ($6,700)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 3

Alexander Hollins, B.C. at WPG ($9,400): Hollins keeps his spot in this space for the third time in as many slates to open the new season, as the veteran has been everything that fantasy players hoped for while helming the Lions' pass-catching corps in the absence of Keon Hatcher (undisclosed). Hollins followed up an 8-90 Week 1 line with even better production in Week 2, tallying eight receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown versus the Stampeders. With the Bombers having proven vulnerable to some downfield passing in the first two weeks of the season – as noted in Adams' entry – Hollins has to be considered again this week.

Shawn Bane, SSK vs. HAM ($8,000): Bane admittedly was a bit of a disappointment in Week 2 following a standout season-opening performance, one where he recorded five receptions for 125 yards and three touchdowns in a wild win over the Elks. The 2023 breakout receiver did bring in all four of his targets versus Hamilton in Week 2, but those went for a modest 50 yards. However, the Tiger-Cats have given up 321 passing yards per game, the second-most completions (53) and four touchdown passes through the first two weeks of the campaign, certainly making them attackable.

Eugene Lewis, EDM at TOR ($6,000): Lewis makes for an interesting mid-salary play in Week 3 in a game where the Elks may have to remain aggressive offensively. The 31-year-old has gotten the '24 campaign off to a solid start, posting a combined 9-139 line on 14 targets through two games. The Argonauts allowed 363 passing yards, 11.0 yards per pass and a 75.8 percent completion rate in their one game thus far this season (vs. B.C.), so Lewis is certainly a reasonable option at a very appealing salary.

Tyson Philpot, MTL vs. OTT ($4,700): Philpot is a talented, big-bodied target that could be ready for a breakout campaign after offering plenty of glimpse of his talent over his first two seasons. The Calgary product, who posted career bests in receptions (47), receiving yards (532) and touchdowns (five) in 2023, has quickly generated 15 catches for 190 yards and a pair of scores in his first two games. The Redblacks conceded 285 passing yards, 9.2 yards per pass and two completions of 30+ yards in their Week 2 season opener, and Philpot's size, ability to get downfield and salary all put him in play as a value option in cash or tournaments.

ALSO CONSIDER: Justin Hardy, OTT at MTL ($9,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 3

Toronto Argonauts ($4,600) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Argonauts are an interesting pivot on what might be the clear-cut top unit of the week, that of the Alouettes. Toronto comes in refreshed off a bye week and also forced the normally lethal Lions offense into five turnovers back in Week 1. The Argos are also facing a turnover-prone quarterback in McLeod Bethel Thompson, who's thrown a pair of interceptions in his first two games and who they know very well from his previous time in Toronto. For what it's worth, the Argos also shut down the Lions' Stanback to the tune of 35 yards on 11 carries in the opener and even limited Adams to just 25 yards on eight rush attempts, supporting the notion they could make Edmonton one-dimensional as the game goes on.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 3

Vernon Adams, QB

Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Alexander Hollins, WR

Total salary expenditure: $28K

For the third straight week to open 2024, I'm going with Adams and Hollins as my most reliable QB-WR combo, as the performances of the duo over the first two games has more than earned them that trust. Meanwhile, Carey is a proven dual-threat back that will be rested coming off a bye week and is drawing a favorable matchup that should help lock in his already secure floor.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.