Arizona at San Diego State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Additions through the transfer portal as well as the second year in head coach Jedd Fisch's system have the Arizona Wildcats optimistic for a better 2022 campaign, then again that's not hard coming off a 1-11 season. The San Diego State Aztecs were 12-2 last season, but they might finally have a threat of a passing game in 2022 to go with a tough defense, a grinding running game, and a shiny new stadium. These two teams meet up Saturday at 3:30 PM ET in San Diego.

Arizona @ San Diego State Odds for Week 1

Spread: San Diego State -6 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 46.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona +198; San Diego State -227 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

San Diego State being just a -6 point favorite in their home opener is somewhat surprising, especially against Arizona who was a one-win team a year ago. We will see if the new 25,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego provides the Aztecs with any sort of home field advantage, but it has to certainly be better than the Dignity Health Sports Park where only 10,000+ fans attended last year's home opener.

Arizona @ San Diego State Betting Picks This Week

This is a tough one to handicap because of both teams' upgrades at quarterback. Arizona has brought in the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Jayden de Laura, who threw for 2,798 yards with 23 TD and 9 INT last year with Washington State. de Laura said the decision to transfer was "looking for a new beginning and somewhere that I feel comfortable."

San Diego State also has higher hopes for the QB position as Braxton Burmeister comes over from Virginia Tech. SDSU swapped back and forth between Jordon Brookshire and Lucas Johnson last season (with the 121st-ranked passing offense in the country) and they were still able to go 12-2 even with inconsistency at the most important position. Burmeister brings some stability in his senior season, throwing for 14 TDs to just 4 INT last season with the Hokies. Burmeister is also back home as a La Jolla Country Day graduate and he's tough with plans on entering MMA after football.

Arizona vs. San Diego State Best Bet: San Diego State (-6) at PointsBet Sportsbook

Arizona @ San Diego State Prediction

Arizona had a top 25 recruiting and transfer class but is it too early to expect that to pay dividends in week one? Plus how much has changed with the Wildcats from the 2021 team that got clobbered 38-14 by the Aztecs in week two? San Diego State had 271 yards rushing in last year's meeting compared to 51 for the Wildcats.

At least for AU, they know what San Diego State is going to try to do - run the football, play defense, and win a low-scoring game. Brady Hoke isn't going to change too much of his game plan even with the addition of Burmeister, especially because it works as RB Greg Bell had nearly 1,000 yards rushing while the SDSU defense was second in the country allowing just 77.5 rush yards/game.

The Wildcats will be better - eventually - but this is a tough matchup in the season opener. The Aztecs have an invigorated fan base after a 12-win season and one that gets to see the inaugural SDSU game at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs know what they want to do, while Arizona is still figuring things out.

