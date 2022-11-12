Clemson vs. Louisville Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 11

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Clemson vs. Louisville Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 11

Bettors in Maryland and Ohio can get ahead of the game with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code and BetMGM Ohio Bonus Codes that gets new users a $200 pre-launch offer.

Clemson enters looking to get last week's beating at Notre Dame behind them, while Louisville is surging, having won four straight, all by double-digits, since a puzzling loss to Boston College. The Cardinals covered in each of those wins, sitting at 6-3 SU and ATS, with the over hitting just four times. Clemson meanwhile is 8-1 SU, 5-4 ATS with the their nine games going over five times.

Clemson vs. Louisville Odds for Week 11

Spread: Clemson -7 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 51.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Clemson -275 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Louisville +235 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The total here has remained steady, never moving more than a half of a point and can still be found at either 52 or 51.5 with relative ease. But the spread and money line odds have moved tremendously, with Clemson opening as a massive 13.5 point favorite, sliding nearly a touchdown since with many obviously favoring the road Cardinals to keep this close. Clemson's odds on the spread are sitting at -105 too, nearly even money, suggesting this could fall even further before kickoff.

The DraftKings Promo Code nets new users $200 when they win a $5 bet on the NFL.

Clemson vs. Louisville Betting Picks This Week

I'm not comfortable recommending a moneyline play on either side this week. Sure, Clemson should bounce back at home, where they've won 38-straight games. But their quarterback play hasn't been up to par so we can't feel super comfortable putting them into a money line parlay with confidence. Similarly, that winning streak keeps me from recommending a small play on the Cardinals to outright upset the Tigers. Additionally, I'm not confident in either offense to make a suggestion on the spread, especially given the steep movement it's undergone. That leaves us looking at the total, where I lean on this being a lower-scoring game than suggested. Specifically on Clemson, where the implied total is 29.3 points. Louisville has allowed that many points just three times, and not one during their current win streak. Pair that with erratic play from DJ Uiagalelei, limited running lanes for Will Shipley and a lack of game-breaking receivers, and Clemson won't get to 30 points, thus forcing their defense to limit Louisville too.

Clemson vs. Louisville Best Bet: Under 52 points at PointsBet

Bettors can sign up using the PointsBet promo code to get four second-chance bets worth $200 each.

Clemson vs. Louisville Prediction

Louisville's surge has been led by their defensive line, which is tied with Liberty with 34 sacks, the most in the nation. Clemson ranks 64th in sacks allowed, and surrendered four in last week's loss. That seems like bad news for Clemson's offense, and we could see some mistakes from Uiagalelei as a result. The Cardinals have also gotten their rushing attack cranked up, going for over 200 yards in consecutive games, and averaging 5.0 yards per carry, while Clemson has allowed 593 yards on the ground over the last three games. Everything seems to point directly towards this being a competitive game where Louisville has a terrific chance at an upset. I'll very cautiously side with Clemson's defense rising up with the backing of the home crowd, but I think we're looking at a close, one-possession game in the neighborhood of 24-21.

RotoWire's college football betting section has everything from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks, college football futures, and Heisman odds. To maximize your betting experience, take a look at our extensive list of college football betting sites to find the best deals and offers in your area.