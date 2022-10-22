Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Picks, and Predictions for College Football Week 8

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

Clemson has run through a gauntlet of division foes, seemingly every week playing a game that will decide the ACC Atlantic, taking out Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Florida State. Now they face upstart Syracuse at home for a noon kickoff. The Tigers have been streaky as far as covers go, covering in three straight after failing to do so in the three games prior. They sit at 4-3 ATS overall, with the over hitting at the same rate. Syracuse meanwhile has been a nice find for bettors to date. They sit at 6-0 SU, with one win coming as an underdog, and 5-1 ATS. The over has hit at a just a 2-4 clip.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds for Week 8

Spread: Clemson -13.5 (DraftKings SportsBook)

Total: 49.5 (DraftKings SportsBook)

Moneyline: Clemson -500 (DraftKings SportsBook); Syracuse +400 (DraftKings SportsBook)

It looks like early money came in on the Orange, as this spread opened at Clemson -17 before now settling at a tick under two touchdowns. The total has danced, opening at 50.5, moving up a point before now falling two points to its current spot. Neither number is currently fluctuating across books, as these numbers are consistent. That's important when considering the spread at under less than 14. Moneyline options do have varying odds, so be sure to check that to better yourself if that's your play here.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Picks This Week

The large spread seems to take any money line plays out of the equation. Sure, sprinkle in a few on the upset for entertainment, and I think there's at least a puncher's chance that happens that I wouldn't include Clemson in a large parlay to win. So that leaves us eying the spread and/or the total for one of our favorite CFB Week 8 picks. I love what I've seen from Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Syracuse is 29th in scoring at 36.0 ppg, after sitting at 91st a year ago, averaging 24.9 ppg when Anae was at Virginia. Those cavaliers are now 122nd at 17.8 ppg with essentially the same personnel, after ranking 21st a year ago at 34.6 ppg. That has me thinking the Orange can score enough, giving me a slight lean on the over. But their strength of schedule is atrocious. Their only road game is at Connecticut. They've beaten an undermanned Purdue and a North Carolina State that looks to be quitting while playing with a backup QB. Clemson only covered last week because the spread fell. Their fifth-ranked run defense allowed 206 yards rushing (6.1 ypc) at Florida State. They'll play mad as a result, contain Sean Tucker, and make Syracuse one dimensional.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Best Bet: Clemson -13.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Clemson vs. Syracuse Prediction

Just expanding on the above. I think Syracuse will be schemed up offensively and can find ways to score some. If you pair that with a potential letdown from Clemson after their schedule, this could be interesting for a while. But I'm not buying a lick of the Syracuse defense given their lack of strength of schedule. Clemson is averaging 38.6 ppg, 21st nationally, never scoring under 30 points. Maybe I'm talking myself back into the over instead of Clemson covering, heck, maybe parlay them together. If we'd seen Syracuse compete, let alone beat, someone with a pulse previously, I'd have less confidence in the Tigers. But alas, Clemson keeps rolling their way towards the playoff, and make a statement with a convincing, relatively easy win.

