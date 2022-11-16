College Footall DFS Picks: Week 12 Wednesday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

There are issues at quarterback with almost every other team besides Kent State, but it looks like Smith is a safe bet to start

We'll take Schlee at the top of the player pool at quarterback. The Golden Flashes rely heavily on the run, but that assists Schlee's ability to open up the passing game, and he usually fares well against weaker defenses. EMU certainly fits that bill, allowing an average of 220 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Schlee is also one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the nation, logging 403 yards and four touchdowns over nine games.

We've loaded up on the highest projected total here, and while we didn't give a whole lot of love to CMU and WMU tonight, I recommend giving them a peek to find some contrarian value.

We've got three games on tap for Wednesday, and we'll cover the slate for both major sites.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Kent State (-7.5) vs. Eastern Michigan O/U: 59.5

Northern Illinois (-1.5) vs. Miami (OH) O/U: 45.5

Central Michigan (-10.5) vs. Western Michigan O/U: 49.5

WEATHER REPORT

All games below 32 degrees

MOH/NIU: 75 percent chance of snow/rain

WMU/CMU: 10 percent chance of snow/rain

QUARTERBACK

Collin Schlee, Kent State (DK $8,200, FD $11,000) vs. EMU

Austin Smith, Eastern Michigan @ Kent State (DK $6,700, FD $8,300)

There are issues at quarterback with almost every other team besides Kent State, but it looks like Smith is a safe bet to start over Taylor Powell in this game. The Eagles will have to pass to keep the game competitive, and luckily the Golden Flashes have one of the weakest pass defenses in the nation, ranking 275th in the FBS. Of course, you need to make sure Smith gets the nod over Powell, but I would take either quarterback against this defense.

RUNNING BACK

Marquez Cooper, Kent State (DK $7,500, FD $9,800) vs. EMU

I'll stick with Kent State and go with their projected total, making Cooper the obvious choice at running back. FanDuel isn't as high on Cooper, which makes him a decent value on that site, but $7,500 on DraftKings isn't bad either. Cooper has 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

Lew Nichols, Central Michigan (DK $6,200, FD $9,000) vs. Western Michigan

My exposure to Nichols will be very high and based on name recognition, most of the public will follow suit, but an argument against him is a non-starter for me. The Chippewas are huge favorites and will run the ball often against a defense that gives up an average of 143 yards on the ground. Nichols has been dealing with injuries at various points this season and has only played in seven games, but he appears ready to go for Wednesday's matchup.

Antario Brown, Northern Illinois (DK $4,800, FD $6,000) vs. Miami (OH)

Brown is likely to fly under the radar, and his salaries could not be better. With 592 yards and six touchdowns on the season, he's far from the most prolific rusher on the slate, but he'll help you save some coin while you go for elite QBs and wideouts. This game has the narrowest spread on the slate, and it projects to be a slugfest with questionable weather in the forecast.

WIDE RECEIVER

Devontez Walker, Kent State (DK $6,100, FD $9,600) vs. EMU

Since a lot of my lineups will include Schlee, I want Walker in there for the stack as well. He's easily Schlee's favorite target, and Walker has a nose for the end zone, with 11 touchdowns on the season. Dante Cephas' status is in doubt, but he's also a good target if he plays.

Mac Hippenhammer, Miami (OH) (DK $5,900, FD $7,500) @ NIU

Hippenhammer gets a nod due to his excellent FanDuel salary, and even though passing may suffer if the weather turns, Hippenhmmer is a very dependable target for whoever the RedHawks elect to put under center. He has 41 receptions for 551 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Cole Tucker, Northern Illinois (DK $6,700, FD $8,000) vs. Miami (OH)

Tucker is priced ideally on both sites, and we're going to risk the weather forecast and still hope for some quality receivers in this contest. Tucker is about as solid as you'll get for the Huskies. He has 42 catches for 497 yards this season, and his only deficiency is in the scoring column with just four touchdowns.