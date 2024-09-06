College Football Picks: SMU vs. BYU

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: SMU vs BYU

2-0 SMU will host BYU Friday evening to kick off Week 2. The Mustangs struggled in their Week 0 opener to put away Nevada before coasting last week against Houston Christian. They sit at 1-1 ATS and 1-1 on the totals, going over the mark last week. A rebuilding BYU team took care of Southern Illinois last week, seeing the total go over the listed number.

SMU vs BYU Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: SMU -11.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 56.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: SMU -440 (FanDuel Sportsbook); BYU +360 (Caesars Sportsbook)

The spread here has danced all week, peaking at 12.0 in favor of the Mustangs, dipping to 10.0, and has slowly gone back up; just what the books want as money comes in on both sides. As such, moneyline odds have followed a similar trend, and there's a wide variety of numbers out there, with SMU as high as (-500) and BYU as low as (+300).

The total has been on an upward trajectory all week, opening at 54.5 and ticking up throughout to its current and nearly universal number.

SMU vs BYU Betting Picks for Week 2

It's difficult to get a feel for both of these teams at this juncture in the year. With SMU having two games under their belt, and slightly more continuity on their roster and coaching staff, we should feel decent about what to expect. Up tempo pace and trying to outscore you at the highest levels. But a season after posting a 28:6 TD:INT ratio, QB Preston Stone is in the midst of a surprising quarterback battle with Kevin Jennings, the latter of which is gaining momentum thanks to his rushing ability. Preparing for two quarterbacks will make this tough on the Cougars, but it can also derail the Mustangs' attack as the two appear to offer different skill sets.

BYU closed 2023 with losses in five straight and six of seven, scoring 13 points or less four times while losing by double-figures three times. But this is an opportunity to get that taste out of their mouth and be the BYU team that's expected from their long-sustained success. Their bad losses last year came due to turnovers and an injured quarterback. Jake Retzlaff looked comfortable last week; he didn't take a sack, nor did he turn the ball over. It's safe to assume this is high-scoring, but I look for the Cougars to take a step forward, get a few stops, and keep this competitive.

SMU vs BYU Expert Pick: BYU +11.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

SMU vs BYU Predictions for Week 2

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee is an offensive wiz, so it's really puzzling that he's choosing to rotate quarterbacks this early in the year, particularly after Stone was solid to better in 2023. And perhaps their Week 0, closer than expected, win over Nevada is looking a little better after the Wolfpack snuck by Troy last Saturday.

BYU's run defense was suspect last week against an overmatched opponent, so that's of concern. Turnovers are always a factor, but BYU went 0-6 last season when it coughed it up multiple times and 5-3 when forcing just one turnover. The crowd at SMU likely won't be robust, and the Mustangs don't have a fierce pass rush, so I think Retzlaff will protect the ball and keep the Cougars in this, even if it results in a loss that's pretty close to this number.

SMU 34-24