College Football Betting Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 9

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Jeff Edgerton's Week 9 CFB Picks

Our apologies for getting FTE up a little late today. To offset that, all of my featured bets will be for later games in the afternoon and evening so that everyone can take full advantage of the content.

Week 8 had some hits and misses, and although we continue to improve with our Top 25 totals, our featured bets had their worst week at 1-4. We had some good calls like Syracuse and the points, as well as correct calls for Penn State and Wake Forest. Let's hope for a better all-around performance this week.

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using RotoWire's Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus reward credits.

Week 8 Results (25-25-0) 50.0%

Week 8 Featured Bets (1-4-0) 20.0%

Week 8 Top 25 Results (7-5-1) 58.3%

Overall Top 25 Results (80-62-2) 55.5%

Overall Featured Bet Results (21-22-0) 48.8%

OVERALL RESULTS (250-255-4) 49.1%

SIMULATED BETS

Thursday/Friday (3-2-0) USM +1.5, VT +13.5, UTAH -7, FIU +6.5, BYU -3.5

USF +17.5, SYR -1.5, OSU -15, FSU -23, TCU -7.5, OKLA -1, M–OH -8, ARK -3, TOL -6.5, BC -7.5, MIA -2.5, CHAR +15, MINN -14, ODU +3.5, ORE -17, NW +11, CIN +1, ILL -7.5, OKST +1.5, NAVY -14, TUL +1, WF -3, NMSU -1, WKU -10, FLA +23.5, USA -9. SC -3.5, USC -14.5, CC +2.5, TENN -11.5, FAU +4.5, CSU +25.5, MSU +23, ASU -13.5, BAY +2, MISS -2, PITT +3, UTEP -2.5, UCLA -16.5, NEV +24.5, FRES -10.5, WYO -11.5

For bettors in Ohio, use the DraftKings Ohio promo code for an early registration bonus.

FEATURED BETS

MIAMI (OHIO) -8 @ Akron

I doubt many people have this game on the betting card, but the Red Hawks should be heavily favored in Brett Gabbert's second game back. The offense has had a game to re-adjust back to their original offensive scheme and should be able to handle the Zips. Akron won't have much luck on the ground, and while they have an apt passing attack, Additionally, the Zips have a horrific ATS record when they are the home underdog.

GEORGIA -23 vs. Florida

If this game was in Gainesville, I might think a bit differently, but I think the Bulldogs will be fully loaded to lay down the hammer against the Gators. I don't think many realize just how bad Florida's defense is. They are the second-worst team in FBS in holding teams on third down, and you just can't allow the Bulldogs that much leeway. Sure, Georgia has blown some ATS spots this year, but they tend to really step it up in big games. With the season beginning to wind down, it's time to make some big statements for the CFP committee.

MICHIGAN STATE +23 @ Michigan

Some rivalries are always going to be close affairs despite the overall talent advantage for one team. The Spartans come in much improve after an overtime victory against Wisconsin, a team that is as run-based as you'll find. If the Wolverines can air the ball out, the game could get out of hand very quickly, but Harbaugh and company shouldn't expect much success on the ground against Michigan State, at least not enough to cover. I think the Wolverines will prevail. But not without three quarters of tough play from the Spartans.

WAKE FOREST -3 @ Louisville

When I think of inconsistent and unpredictable, the Cardinals seem to come to mind. As surprising as their wins over UVA and Pitt were, I don't see how they get past Wake's defense this week. Sam Hartman should have a field day against this defense, and only a career day from Malike Cunninghame will keep this pick from converting.

USC -14.4 @ Arizona

It feels a little odd to not make an O/U call for the week, and I wanted to make one on this game - unfortunately, I think 76 is a bit too tough to call. I have no problem with taking the Trojans to rebound after a tough loss to Utah. USC's defense is suspect, and Jayden de Laura's connection to Jacob Cowing is almost as potent as the Caleb Williams-to-Jordan Addison connection, but even if the Wildcats have success, the Trojans will simply outscore them. Arizona won't have a solid answer for Travis Dye either.



Bettors in Ohio can jump in on pre-registration at BetMGM using the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses. Be sure to check out the latest College Capper piece on RotoWire with the latest college football Week 9 picks.