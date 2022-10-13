College Football DFS Picks: Thursday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy, Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Thursday Slate series.

It's usually a good idea to keep emotion out of your game selection, and you can probably justify a wide range of emotions when considering Daniels. The transfer portal should be named after him, and although that alone is annoying, you sort of have to feel for the guy. Injury thwarted him at USC and he was practically driven out of Georgia. His numbers

The Knights will light it up against Temple, and even though Plumlee's salary points are high on both sites, it seems foolish not to consider him. UCF beat SMU by 22 points and Plumlee still threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, so we shouldn't worry about blowout risk, He's struggled to be accurate at various points in the season, but against this weak defense, that metric shouldn't be too concerning.

CFB DFS Picks: Thursday Night Slate, Week 7

DraftKings and FanDuel are rolling out a two-game slate for Thursday, and we've got all the bases covered for you.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Baylor (-3.5) @ West Virginia O/U: 54

UCF (-23.5) vs. Temple O/U: 45.5

WEATHER REPORT

BAY/WVY: 20 percent chance of rain

TEM/UCF: 81 percent chance of rain

College Football DFS Picks Tonight

QUARTERBACK

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF (DK $8,500, FD $12,500) vs. Temple

The Knights will light it up against Temple, and even though Plumlee's salary points are high on both sites, it seems foolish not to consider him. UCF beat SMU by 22 points and Plumlee still threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, so we shouldn't worry about blowout risk, He's struggled to be accurate at various points in the season, but against this weak defense, that metric shouldn't be too concerning.

JT Daniels, West Virginia (DK $6,600, FD $9,500) vs. Baylor

It's usually a good idea to keep emotion out of your game selection, and you can probably justify a wide range of emotions when considering Daniels. The transfer portal should be named after him, and although that alone is annoying, you sort of have to feel for the guy. Injury thwarted him at USC and he was practically driven out of Georgia. His numbers at his third home have been solid, with 1,209 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions over five games. He's had a week off to rest, so he should be fresh and ready to go against a Baylor defense that struggles against the pass.

RUNNING BACK

Isaiah Bowser, UCF (DK $6,900, FD $9,500) vs. Temple

It's safe to assume that the Knights will try to pummel the Owls into submission with the run, and Bowser is the team's bell-cow back. Granted, several backs could play a role Thursday night, but none of them equal Bowser's utility in the red zone, accounting for eight touchdowns.

Richard Reese, Baylor (DK $5,400, FD $9,200) @ West Vrginia

With Taye McWilliams (undisclosed) still sidelined, there's a group of running backs that benefit, and who to target largely depends on what site you are playing. Reese is a great bargain on DraftKings, but bo son FanDuel, where Qualan Jones (DK $3,600, FD $5,600) might be the better pivot play for Baylor. There's no question that Reese is seeing the most work in this injury scenario, but you may be forced to go lower on a slate that favors receivers more than usual.

BUDGET PLAY: RJ Harvey, UCF (DK $3,000, FD $5,700) vs. Temple

It seems like Harvey is slowly supplanting Johnny Richardson as Isaiah Bowser's change-of-pace backup as he rushed seven times for 69 yards in UCF's last game, Richardson did only half that and is not at the appropriate salary point relative to his production for the Knights. If the trend continues, Harvey is a massive bargain.

WIDE RECEIVER

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (DK $7,100, FD $9,800) vs. Baylor

We definitely have an interest in double-stacking our quarterbacks, and Ford-Wheaton is JT Daniels' preferred target. He has 35 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns over five games this season, and he faces a Baylor secondary that surrenders a lot of big plays.

Javon Baker, UCF (DK $7,200, FD $8,500) vs. Temple

There are a few targets you can consider at wideout for the Knights, but if you've watched UCF at all, you can tell Baker has more big-play ability. The Alabama transfer caught six passes for 138 yards against SMU in what may be a big coming-out party for him. Ryan O'Keefe certainly has boom potential as well, but Baker is definitely the better upside play.

Monaray Baldwin, Baylor (DK $6,500, FD $9.000) @ West Virginia

Speaking of coming-out parties, you can't do much better than Baldwin. The sophomore put up an impressive 174 receiving yards against a very tough Oklahoma State defense and should see more looks going forward. He's come out of nowhere to lead the Baylor receiving corps. I wouldn't look too deep on the depth chart in Baylor's case, but Baldwin is a safe bet.

Kaden Prather, West Virginia (DK $5,100, FD $6,700)

Prather isn't too far behind Ford-Wheaton, and I have no problem double-stacking Daniels with these wideouts against Baylor. He's a virtual must–start on FanDuel where his salary seems vastly lower than where he should be. With 28 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns on the season, he's a great tournament play for the Mountaineers.