College Football DFS Picks: Week 1 Saturday Night Slate

Week 1 is filled with excellent games, and the fun stretches all the way into the evening. There's only a slight discrepancy between the two slates, and we'll be covering all the bases.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Utah (-2.5) @ Florida O/U: 51

Kentucky (-14.5) vs. Miami(OH) O/U: 54

Coastal Carolina (-1.5) vs. Army O/U: 53.5

Alabama (-41.5) vs. Utah State O/U: 62.5

Mississippi State (-16.5) vs. Memphis O/U: 57.5

South Carolina (-12.5) vs. Georgia State O/U: 55.5

Ohio State (-17) vs. Notre Dame O/U: 59.5

SMU (-9.5) vs. North Texas O/U 68.5

Louisville (-4.5) @ Syracuse O/U: 57.5

Texas (-37.5) vs. Louisiana-Monroe O/U: 63.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

WEATHER REPORT

UTAH/FL - 80 degrees, 80 percent chance of rain

MIAOH/UK - 70 degrees, 71 percent chance of rain

ARMY/CC - 81 degrees, 95 percent chance of rain

USU/BAMA- 82 degrees, 95 percent chance of rain

MEM/MSST - 80 degrees, 43 percent chance of rain

ND/OSU - 76 degrees, 81 percent chance of rain

GAST/SC - 85 degrees, 95 percent chance of rain

ULM/TEX - 74 degrees, 71 percent chance of rain

Lots of rain in the forecast tonight. Per usual, give passing offenses a slight downgrade, and an upgrade for rushers.

College Football DFS Picks: Quarterback

Bryce Young, Alabama (DK $9,200, FD $11,000) vs. Utah State

This game won't be very competitive, but Alabama isn't one of those teams that empty their bench early. Nick Saban prefers to get his offense into a rhythm rather than rolling out the scrubs, and it's a formula he's followed consistently in these early-week lopsided affairs. So, I am not scared at all about using Young, and I prefer him over similarly-priced guys like C.J. Stroud and Malik Cunningham.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State (DK $8,500, FD $10,400) vs. Memphis

Although Rogers played second fiddle behind Bryce Young in SEC statistical categories, his numbers last year were scintillating, and he led the FBS in completion percentage. Rogers threw for over 4,700 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021, and he'll be playing a Memphis defense that's just so-so. Their Achilles heel cam from allowing too many breakaway plays and third-down conversions, and few teams can survive those deficiencies against a Rogers-led offense.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (DK $7,300, FD $9,400) vs. Georgia State

Rattler's downward spiral from Heisman candidate to backup was no accident. Rattler has all the tools to be a successful quarterback, but sources say his biggest problem was maturity and a lack of maturity and leadership qualities. Rattler would often come off as aloof and even uninterested, and it showed in his play. The offseason has provided many lessons for Rattler to learn and it seems like he has taken them to heart in his new home. Coach Shane Beamer believes he could once again contend for the Heisman, and there's no shortage of dynamic receivers for him to throw to on the Gamecocks' roster. This is an intriguing spot to target as we see what South Carolina's offense will look like with Rattler under center.

College Football DFS Picks: Running Back

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (DK $8,300, FD $9,400) vs. Utah State

A solid piece of College Football DFS advice is to not get too cute at running back. You can take some fliers at wideout or even a second quarterback, but I always feel better about my roster when I have a guaranteed producer like Gibbs slotted in. The former Georgia Tech standout is probably going to be one of Alabama's best receiving options, as he crushed that category during his first two seasons. In fact, he would rate as the highest RB receiving totals in the Nick Saban era if his stats carried over. He's exceeded expectations through spring and summer camps and has acquired a stranglehold on the starting job.

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (DK $7,500, FD $10,000)

I'm going to use Gibbs and Henderson together quite a bit in my builds and take my licks at wideout. I think this game will smash the over and could end u being one of the highest-scoring games on the slate. His 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns made him one of the best backs in the country in 2021, and all signs point toward a repeat performance this year. In your fantasy drafts, he was probably the second back off the board after Bijan Robinson (more on him later), and he will not disappoint as a daily option this weekend.

Tavion Thomas, Utah (DK $5,800, FD $8,800) @ Florida

Thomas' salary on DraftKings is pretty shocking. The FanDuel salary is more in line with his potential, so he's a definite DK grab at the position. Thomas was an end zone magnet last season, posting 21 touchdowns alongside 1,108 rushing yards. His only drawback is a lack of activity as a pass-catcher. Although Florida's defense could improve this season, they ranked 174th against the rush last season, which bodes well for an excellent showing from Thomas.

College Football DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Antwane Wells, South Carolina (DK $4,700, FD $4,400) vs. Georgia State

I'm following my game script and spending down at receiver, but one look at Wells' 2021 stats shows that he's a true diamond in the rough that I'd be happy to stack with Rattler. Most people will think of Josh Vann or Dakeron Joyner when it comes to Gamecock wideouts, but Wells is almost guaranteed to make an impact. The transfer out of JMU was one of the best receivers in the FCS, logging 15 touchdowns and 1,250 yards in 2021. I think it's possible for Wells to leapfrog Joyner in the pecking order, but it all depends on who Rattler prefers. For this salary, I'm willing to risk it.

Tyler Hudson, Louisville (DK $7,200, FD $4,000) @ Syracuse

One of my favorite parts of this job is finding an error for all of you to take advantage of. FanDuel gave this Central Arkansas transfer an absurdly low salary, and he's going to allow you to pound on elites at other positions. Hudson was named to almost every FCS All-American list you can think of and finished fourth in the country in receiving yards. Over his three seasons in the FCS, he logged over 3.000 receiving yards off of a staggering 167 receptions. Despite the move to the big leagues, the receiver room is thin and he should make an immediate impact.

Caleb Ducking, Mississippi State (DK $3,900, FD $4,100) vs. Memphis

The bargain hits keep coming! I think both sites missed the boat here, as Ducking is atop the depth chart for the Bulldogs after redshirting last season. Makai Polk is gone, and although Ducking won't do it alone, someone will step in and absorb a lot of that production. Looking for a stack with Will Rogers? Ducking is the budget answer.

ADDITIONAL FANDUEL PLAYS (Texas)

FanDuel added the Texas-ULM game. I'll keep this short and sweet- Bijan Robinson ($11,000) and Xavier Worthy ($9,500). You can't go wrong with either guy, especially Robinson, who will be the first running back off the board when the NFL comes calling.