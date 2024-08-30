College Football DFS: Week 1 Friday Slate Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

Van Dyke's transfer to Madison is an intriguing move, and we'll get an opportunity to see how good the Badgers can be with a significant upgrade at the position. The

Week 1 continues with a four-game slate on Friday, and we've got you covered for DFS action on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Slate Overview

Michigan State (-13.5) vs. Florida Atlantic O/U: 45

Oklahoma (-42) vs. Temple O/U: 57.5

Wisconsin (-23) vs. Western Michigan O/U: 56.5

TCU (-9) @ Stanford O/U: 60.5

CFB Friday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 1

Quarterback

Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin (DK $8,600, FD $10,600) vs. Western Michigan

I completely understand the itch to click on Jackson Arnold and watch the fireworks, but I expect him to be immensely popular. He may not even see the field in the second half. Van Dyke's transfer to Madison is an intriguing move, and we'll get an opportunity to see how good the Badgers can be with a significant upgrade at the position. The 6-4 signal-caller finished with a 53:24 TD/INT ratio over three seasons as a starter in Miami, and he easily won the job over Braedyn Locke in camp. The Broncos were abysmal against the pass last season (235th in FBS), and although their offense can generate some heat, it's a huge talent mismatch. Wisconsin wants to show that they can put away games with their current roster and shed the tendency to fall asleep after halftime.

Josh Hoover, TCU (DK $8,500, FD $9,600) @ Stanford

Stanford will likely platoon Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson, so I will take Hoover on the other side of this potentially high-scoring affair. Hoover impressed as a freshman with 2,210 passing yards and a 15:9 TD/INT ratio over nine games, and he appears to be past the injury that kept him out of spring practice. He finished 2023 on a tear with four consecutive 300-yard games, and all signs point to a much-improved result for the Horned Frogs on both sides of the ball. Stanford will be the more pass-happy team, and I would happily use Daniels as a pivot if he was a lock to play all four quarters. Absent that certainty, I'll roll with Hoover.

Also consider: Aidan Chiles, Michigan State (DK $7,700, FD $10,200) vs. FAU

Running Back

Sam Franklin, Oklahoma (DK $4,200, FD $4,400) vs. Temple

There will be little need to play Gavin Sawchuck after the first quarter, and the UT-Martin transfer should get an opportunity to play cleanup. Franklin rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and although he is listed as third on the depth chart behind Sawchuck and Jovantae Barnes (DK $5,100, FD $5,900), the Sooners will want to see what they have with their new piece. I have no issue with Barnes, but I think he is more of a first-unit platoon with Sawchuck rather than a garbage-time player. Once the game is put away, I expect a good dose of Franklin.

Nathan Carter, Michigan State (DK $6,300, FD $6,900) vs. FAU

Carter is one of the only impact players remaining after the Spartans cleaned house. Jonathan Smith brought players and staff over from Oregon State and welcomed a heap of transfer players from other schools as well. Carter complied 792 yards and four touchdowns during the abysmal 2023 campaign, but he appears to be the top man on the depth chart for now. For those wishing more uniqueness, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (DK $4,900, FD $6,600) should be of some interest. The Mass transfer logged 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and there isn't much competition for the No. 2 back. If Michigan State pulls away early, Lynch-Adams could see a usage spike.

Also consider: Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin (DK $6,900, FD $8,000) vs. Western Michigan

Wide Receiver

Will Pauling, Wisconsin (DK $5,200, FD $7,300) vs. Western Michigan

Taking Pauling fulfills a stack with Van Dyke. Despite the lopsided line, I expect the Badgers to test the passing game, and Pauling is the top guy in the wide receiver room. In last season's Reliaquest Bowl, Pauling scored two touchdowns and logged 143 receiving yards. Pauling and Van Dyke need to log real-time snaps for maximum success, and a weak opponent is the perfect proving ground.

Jack Velling, Michigan State (DK $4,100, FD $6,200) vs. FAU

Velling found the end zone eight times with Oregon State last season, and he joined a host of players to join Jonathan Smith to join the Spartans this year. Although DJ Uiagalelei was responsible for most of the touchdowns, Velling and Aidan Chiles shared the field often enough to justify an edge by taking the tight end.

Savion Williams, TCU (DK $6,100, FD $6,700) @ Stanford

Williams had some explosive games last season, most notably against Texas where we totaled 163 yards and a touchdown. Hoover was his quarterback in that game, and the duo will strive for continued success under OC Kendal Briles' system. Unlike other teams in the coaching carousel, Williams and Hoover will enjoy a second straight system in the scheme, which should help immensely.