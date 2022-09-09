College Football DFS: Week 2 Friday Slate CFB DFS Picks

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

What happened to Cunningham last week? The Lousiville signal-caller took a big step forward last season because of his ability to limit costly mistakes. He was responsible for three turnovers in an embarrassing loss to Syracuse, and he didn't get much help from his offensive line, either. We're hoping for a massive turnaround this week, but he faces a Central Florida squad that looked good after destroying an

Based on the high probability of rain in this game, we should give the running backs a slight uptick and a small downgrade for passing offenses

Although our column features targets from both games, the Vegas lines indicate where the bulk of the fantasy value will come from in this slate.UCF and Louisville have the top offenses, and even though Boise State is notorious for putting up big numbers, the offense is now embroiled in a QB competition that may muddy the waters slightly.

Week 2 kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday night, which features a Louisville team trying to turn things around after a terrible showing in the season opener.

Week 2 kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday night, which features a Louisville team trying to turn things around after a terrible showing in the season opener.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Central Florida (-5.5) vs. Louisville O/U: 61.5

Boise State (-16.5) @ New Mexico O/U: 44.5

Although our column features targets from both games, the Vegas lines indicate where the bulk of the fantasy value will come from in this slate.UCF and Louisville have the top offenses, and even though Boise State is notorious for putting up big numbers, the offense is now embroiled in a QB competition that may muddy the waters slightly.

College Football DFS Tools

WEATHER REPORT

LOU/UCF: 86 degrees, 95 percent chance of rain

Based on the high probability of rain in this game, we should give the running backs a slight uptick and a small downgrade for passing offenses

College Football DFS Picks: Quarterback

Malik Cunningham, Louisville (DK $8,300, FD $10,500) @ Central Florida

What happened to Cunningham last week? The Lousiville signal-caller took a big step forward last season because of his ability to limit costly mistakes. He was responsible for three turnovers in an embarrassing loss to Syracuse, and he didn't get much help from his offensive line, either. We're hoping for a massive turnaround this week, but he faces a Central Florida squad that looked good after destroying an FCS opponent. Despite the early hiccup, we can't discount Cunningham's potential ceiling, provided the team can right the ship.

John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida (DK $8,900, FD $12,000) vs. Louisville

Although this could be a slate where using Superflex without a quarterback might make sense, you almost have to use Plumlee Friday night. He played out of his mind last week, slinging four touchdowns with 308 yards through the air. The Ole Miss transfer was also deadly on the ground, with 86 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield. Granted, the Knights didn't play a strong opponent, but Louisville's defense was outmatched by Syracuse, and Plumlee presents a much more serious threat. He's an exciting player who should have a lot of success against the Cardinals.

Keep an eye on who starts for Boise State. If Taylen Green starts, he is an absolute steal at $4,500. FanDuel has him at an unaffordable $11,200.

College Football DFS Picks: Running Back

Isaiah Bowser, Central Florida (DK $6,500, FD $10,000) vs. Louisville

The Cardinals surrendered over 200 yards rushing to Syracuse last week, and while the Orangemen have one of the nation's best rushers in Sean Tucker, Bowser was on the way to an elite season himself before getting injured last season. You could also make an argument for Johnny Richardson (DK $4,700, FD $6,500), who is the lightning component of the duo, but based on carries, Bowser will see more time. I'm also convinced that Richardson saw more time due to the blowout scenario, and although he's earned more time in the backfield, Bowser will have more snaps.

Sherod White, New Mexico (DK $4,700, FD $5,600) vs. Boise State

Although the Lobos utilized 10 different rushers in their first game, White appeared to be the top option with 58 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes out of the backfield, Sharps could end up avoiding White and instead focus on more dependable backs for Boise State, but with the leader of Boise State's offense an open question, I want to give New Mexico's rushers first dibs, starting with White.

College Football DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Ryan O'Keefe, Central Florida (DK $8,000, FD $8,100) vs. Louisville

The statistical difference between O'Keefe and Javon Baker (DK $7,300, FD $8,700) is very similar to Central Florida's situation at running back. The blowout allowed other playmakers to get a shot. FanDuel seems to have completely bought on Baker so O'Keefe is more affordable there. Baker found the end zone in Week 1 while O'Keefe did not, but O'Keefe came out of camp as the top wideout and his stat line will come back in line against a tougher opponent.

Stefan Cobbs, Boise State (DK $5,300, FD $7,700) @ New Mexico

The questions at quarterback are a huge concern for the Broncos, but I think the depressed price is worth risking, especially on DraftKings where he's incredibly cheap. Whether it's Hank Bachmeier or Taylen Green, passes will certainly come the fifth-year senior's way. BNew Mexico is a stronger team this year, and Boise State can't win this one by keeping the ball on the ground.

Also consider: Luke Wysong, New Mexico (DK $4,100, FD $6,800) vs. Boise State