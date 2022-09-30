College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 5

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 5 CFB Best Bets

We hit a bump in the road in Week 4, though certainly not an unrecoverable one. It's a shame because we made some excellent calls among our many simulated bets (MTSU, NIU, Florida).

Week 4 Results (30-32-1) 57.6

Week 4 Featured Bets (2-3-0) 40.0%

Week 4 Top 25 Results (9-11-1) 42.8%

Overall Top 25 Results (46-36-2) 54.7%

Overall Featured Bet Results (13-9-0) 59.0%

OVERALL RESULTS (138-152-3) 45.6%

College Football Week 5 Simulated Bets

Thursday Results 2-0 (SC -39.6, USU +24)

TUL +2.5, MTSU +4.5, BSU -6.5, WASH -2.5, UNLV -14, MICH -10.5, TEM +19, PUR +12, TTU +7.5, OKLA -6, LOU -14.5, ILL +7, GST +7.5, MISS -7, AF -14, TXST +21.5, UTA =10.5, MASS +19.5, NIU -4.5, ECU -8.5, MD -7.5, KU +3, NW +25, OSU -39.5, OKST +2.5, UNC -9, WF +6.5, BAMA -17.5, APP -35.5, KENT -11.5, CMCH +7, AKR +9.5, MRSH -32, BUFF -2, CONN +23.5, MSST -3.5, UNT +3. WAG +52.5, ULL +8.5, CAL +4, UTEP -3, WMU -16, LIB -3.5, CIN -10, LSU -8. CC -9.5. WKU -5.5, ARST -7. NEB -4.5, TEX -9. CLEM -6.5, UVA +2.5, SJSU -3, UGA -29, UAB -10, PITT -22. FIU +14.5, ARIZ -17.5, USC -25.5, ORE -17. UCF -3

College Football Week 5 Featured Bets

CLEMSON -6.5 vs. N.C. State

One of Ian's arms is predicted to pass right through the Upstate Saturday, so even if there is no precipitation, it's sure to be a windy night in Death Valley. The conditions could wreak havoc on the passing game, and Clemson has the experience and depth to get the check mark there. After surviving their first trap game on the schedule, Clemson gets to play their second trap at home, and like many games for the Tigers, it will come down to defense. Clemson's pass rush is one of the best in the country, but the secondary is banged up and playing with freshmen. Devin Leary's best chance to win is by challenging the secondary, but if the winds are ad fierce as predicted, accuracy may prove to be a problem. Rain will only make things worse, so this contest may come down to who can hold on to the ball and find openings on the ground.

OVER 53.5 Tulane @ Houston

This game should be a shootout in the truest sense, as both teams will be motivated to get back to winning after disappointing losses. Tulane's defensive numbers are deceiving because they haven't really played anyone of note, and Houston's defense is as bad as advertised. I'm leaning Tulane behind Michael Pratt's arm, but I think these two teams will swap scores all night and easily reach this number.

OKLAHOMA -6 @ TCU

Oklahoma should get back in the win column against TCU's shaky secondary. As expected, Brent Venables has given the Sooner defense an instant upgrade, and although the Kansas State loss stung, I think it's an aberration compared to the team's capability on both sides of the ball. It's a tough game on the road, but I believe the Sooners will win and cover.

WASHINGTON -2.5 and OVER 65 @ UCLA

For starters, UCLA fans don't show up to the Rose Bowl, so there may be more Huskies fans in the stands. No home advantage here, and while I am pretty scared ft his toss-up, it's Washington's moment to make a statement. Michael Penix and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are going to duke it out and it should be a firefight through the air, with both dual-threats getting work done on the ground as well. This extends my typical featured bet from 5 to 6, and while taking Washington is a risky bet, the game total is not.

