College Football Picks: Miami vs. Virginia Tech

College Football Best Bets: Miami vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Picks, and Predictions

Once upon a time, the Hurricanes and the Hokies were giants of the Big East. Then, they decamped for the ACC, helping to set the table for that conference's dissolution. Now, both open their ACC conference schedules here Friday. One of these teams is the favorite to win the conference. A statement here would help drive that point home.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech Betting Odds

Spread: Miami -19 (BetRivers Sportsbook), Virginia Tech +19.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 54.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook), 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Miami -1000 (BetMGM Sportsbook), Virginia Tech +740 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

I looked at several sportsbooks, DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel, ESPN BET, and only BetRivers has a line below 19.5 for the Hurricanes, sparing them that hook. Either way, clearly the Hurricanes are the heavy favorite at home.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech Betting Picks

The Hurricanes opened the season with a trip to the Swamp to face the Gators. They won 41-17. That blowout win on the road is the closest game Miami has played all season. Meanwhile, the Hokies notably opened the season by flubbing it against Vanderbilt, losing 34-27. Last week, Virginia Tech lost to Rutgers 26-23. Now, the Scarlet Knights are legitimately a good team, and the Commodores scared Missouri. The Hokies beat Marshall and Old Dominion comfortably. Still, it hasn't been the ideal start.

Miami is the better team. It ranks seventh in SP+, while Virginia Tech ranks 40th. I don't like the odds of the Hokies getting within 19.5 points, but that is also a big line that doesn't allow for a slip up against an ACC team that will likely, when all is said and done, be a bowl team.

Plus, Mario Cristobal is not the most astute in-game coach. The Hurricanes have not allowed many points, but Florida did manage 17 points, and South Florida managed 15. What they have done is score a ton of points, 52.3 per game. Virginia Tech has scored 31.0 points per contest while allowing 22.8 points per contest. I feel better about there being a bunch of points in this game than I do about the Hurricanes winning by roughly three touchdowns.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech Best Bet: Over 54.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Miami vs. Virginia Tech Predictions

Miami's offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson coached under Hal Mumme. That's all I need to say for most college football fans to understand what I mean. Quarterback Cam Ward was an FCS star at Incarnate Word and then transferred to Washington State, where he put up big numbers in the same system. He eschewed the NFL to return to college to play for the Hurricanes to slot himself into this offense and bolster his professional potential.

Ward has completed 72.4 percent of his passes, thrown over 300 yards in every game, and totaled 14 touchdowns against two interceptions. He's a Heisman favorite. Nobody has slowed this offense down.

I don't think Virginia Tech will be the ones to do it. I also think the Hokies have the best offense the Hurricanes have faced thus far. Miami will likely score in the forties, but Virginia Tech feels like it will be the first team to get into the twenties against it.