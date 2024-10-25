This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Rutgers vs. USC

Rutgers heads west to battle the Trojans as two teams headed the wrong way, look to right the ship this week. Rutgers enters this week at 4-3, but on a three-game losing streak. USC has also dropped its last three games and enters at 3-4.

Rutgers vs. USC Betting Odds for Week 9

Spread: USC -14.0 (Caesars Sportsbook); Rutgers +15.5 (ESPN Bet)

Total: Over 55.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Under 56.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: USC -575 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Rutgers +500 (ESPN Bet)

There has not been much change in the line since it opened, but the total has jumped a couple of points since Monday. This is likely due to the shootout that Rutgers was in with UCLA this past week.

Rutgers vs. USC Betting Picks for Week 9

Sitting at 3-4 after seven games is not where many thought USC would find itself, but things began to unravel after the loss to Michigan a little over a month ago, and the Trojans have struggled to find any footing since. We've since figured out that Michigan is not very good, and neither is USC. USC has not fared well against the classic Big Ten teams, dropping four of five against the likes of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State and Maryland. The defense has been the issue lately, as the Trojans have allowed an average of nearly 27 points per game over their past five games.

Rutgers started the season strong with three non-conference wins and a win over Washington in its first conference game. After that, however, things fell off, with losses to Nebraska, Wisconsin and UCLA. The most recent loss to the Bruins was tough to figure out as Rutgers entered as a 4.5-point favorite at home against a reeling UCLA team. If we're looking to place the blame on any unit, it was the defense that surrendered 33 points.

So we've got two teams that are headed the wrong way and one still remains a big favorite this week, but is the line justified? Though the Trojans have struggled this season, they have played well at home. They easily handled a decent Wisconsin team, blew out a bad Utah State team, and barely lost to a top-5 Penn State team. Rutgers, meanwhile, has been scrappy against mediocre teams, but the Scarlet Knights did lose to Wisconsin at home 42-7. The same Badger team that lost by 17 at USC, so perhaps that's where this line originates.

Though both teams are struggling at the moment, this looks like a tough spot for the Scarlet Knights and a "get-right" opportunity for the Trojans. Rutgers failed to stop a run-of-the-mill UCLA offense this past week, and now they're stepping up in class...on the road.

USC's offense has been doing enough to win games, but the defense has not been able to stop anyone lately. This week, however, the Trojans catch a break, as Rutgers is extremely one-dimensional. This should allow the Trojans to focus on stopping the run and getting the stops when needed.

Back at home, the USC offense should start to hum and put up plenty of points against a defense that's allowed 77 points in its past two games.

Rutgers vs. USC Expert Pick: USC -14.0 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Rutgers vs. USC Predictions for Week 9

USC will get off to a quick start in this game, likely on the ground first as that's Rutgers' weakness, but eventually, Miller Moss and company will get it done through the air as well. Rutgers will try to run early with little success, and eventually, it will be up to Athan Kaliakmanis to bring them back. Kaliakmanis has proven capable this season, but this offense isn't built to come from behind, and in the end, USC pulls away.

USC 38 - Rutgers 20