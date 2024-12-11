DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Army vs. Navy and Early Bowl Games

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series. I'll continue to do so throughout bowl season and the College Football Playoffs. With players declaring for the draft or entering the transfer portal, it will be important to monitor who decides to opt out of participating in bowl games and adjust accordingly.

I identified my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props for this weekend with guidance from the Picks & Props tool.

QB Hayden Wolff, Western Michigan

Wolff has been limited to 126 passing yards in back-to-back games, but prior to that, he topped 190 in six of eight games. Now he'll face the 116th-ranked pass defense in South Alabama as a 7.5-point underdog. I'm counting on Wolff to exploit a poor defense in what is expected to be a high scoring affair (with an over/under set at 57.5 at most major sportsbooks).

With his passing yard total set as high as 195.5 on other pick'em sites, we're getting good value on PrizePicks.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Hayden Wolff MORE than 187.5 passing yards

RB Alex Tecza, Navy

Eli Heidenreich has been the better back for Navy two of the past three weeks, but Tecza continues to get the heavier workload. Against the highly ranked Army run defense, you may be sweating this pick out for most of the game, but the number is low enough that even if Tecza has a slow start, he'll have a realistic shot of topping it at any point. He has gained at least 31 yards in each of the past six games.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Alex Tecza MORE than 33.5 rushing yards

WR Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan

Womack has totaled at least 43 yards in all seven games that he played in this season. My only concern with taking the over on his yards this week is that he missed last week's game and could be limited. However, Womack is a senior, so I'll count on him to embrace the moment and have a solid showing in his last bowl game. As mentioned above, Western Michigan has a nice matchup in the passing game this week, and he should show up as Wolff's top receiver.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Kenneth Womack MORE than 44.5 receiving yards

College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for December 14th:

Hayden Wolff MORE than 187.5 passing yards

Alex Tecza MORE than 33.5 rushing yards

Kenneth Womack MORE than 44.5 receiving yards

Conference Championship Week Results:

Maddux Madsen LESS than 219.5 passing yards - win

Jordan James LESS than 95.5 rushing yards - win

Jaylin Noel LESS than 68.5 receiving yards - win

Overall Article Picks Record: 24-21

Follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks.

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury report, college football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.