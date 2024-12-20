DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for the College Football Playoff First Round

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series. I'll continue to do so throughout bowl season and the College Football Playoffs.

I identified my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props with guidance from the Picks & Props tool.

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik came up short in a 34-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener, the most comparable opponent to Texas that Clemson faced this season. However, Klubnik and Clemson improved as the season went on, culminating with a win in the ACC Championship game. The Tigers will be double-digit underdogs this weekend and should find themselves in a lot of passing situations. This season in nine games where Klubnik had at least 31 pass attempts, he topped 225 yards eight times.

With his passing yard total set as high as 219.5 on other pick'em sites, we're getting a little bit of value on PrizePicks.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Cade Klubnik MORE than 217.5 passing yards

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to run the ball and ran very effectively, especially down the stretch. Over the last three games of the season Love ran for 366 yards on just 36 carries. But he hasn't been used as a high-volume rusher at all this season, as QB Riley Leonard and RB Jadarian Price are also regularly used in the run game. Even if he matches his season high for carries (16), he'd have to average over 5 yards per carry, which won't be easy against Indiana's highly ranked rush defense.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremiyah Love LESS than 83.5 rushing yards

TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Warren is on a streak matched by just one other tight end this season (Harold Fannin): five straight games with at least 68 receiving yards. He'll carry that momentum into the playoffs and then to the NFL Draft, where he's expected to be a first-round pick. He's the go-to guy in the Penn State passing game, and he should see double-digit targets in the biggest game of the season for the Nittany Lions.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Tyler Warren MORE than 70.5 receiving yards

College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for the first round of the College Football Playoff:

Cade Klubnik MORE than 217.5 passing yards

Jeremiyah Love LESS than 83.5 rushing yards

Tyler Warren MORE than 70.5 receiving yards

Last week's results:

Hayden Wolff MORE than 187.5 passing yards - win

Alex Tecza MORE than 33.5 rushing yards - loss

Kenneth Womack MORE than 44.5 receiving yards - win

Overall Article Picks Record: 26-22

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

