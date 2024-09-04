DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 2

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each Wednesday throughout the college football season I'll post my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

It was a profitable Week 1, with 2 of 3 picks hitting plus the Jalen Milroe "more than 0.5 pass yards" free play. The only miss was choosing the wrong Penn State running back to go over his rushing total.

For Week 2, I combed the Picks & Props tool again and found my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props.

QB Grayson McCall, NC State

Fresh off his 26-for-40 for 318-yard debut with NC State, transfer QB Grayson McCall will be tasked with keeping up with Tennessee in Week 2. With the point total for the game set as high as 61.5 (BetMGM), it is expected to be one of the highest scoring games of the weekend, which suggests both quarterbacks should fill up the box score. Look for McCall to easily surpass the number and approach RotoWire's projection of 286 pass yards.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Grayson McCall MORE than 237.5 pass yards

RB Makhi Hughes, Tulane

His Week 1 stats may look underwhelming, but there's no question that Hughes will be the focal point of the Tulane offense again this season. He carried the ball 14 times on just 25 snaps and barely played in the second half of the blowout victory.

Kansas State will present a much tougher challenge but look for Hughes to go over the total with higher volume. He has topped 80 rush yards in 9 out of 10 career games where he played at least 40 snaps.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Makhi Hughes MORE than 74.5 rushing yards

TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

Week 1 was our first glimpse into what the Iowa offense might look like under new Offensive Coordinator Tim Lester. What we saw was the most passing yards by an Iowa quarterback since October 1, 2021! That's great for Lachey's outlook, as he led Iowa in receptions and targets. With a young group of wide receivers, I expect the Hawkeyes to continue to lean on their veteran tight end all season, especially in this Week 2 rivalry game with Iowa State. In last season's matchup, Lachey led all Iowa pass-catchers with 3 catches for 58 yards.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Luke Lachey MORE than 39.5 receiving yards

Week 1 Results:

Jalen Milroe more than 0.5 pass yards = win

Graham Mertz less than 246.5 pass yards = win

Kaytron Allen more than 56.5 rush yards = loss

Travis Hunter more than 70.5 receiving yards = win

