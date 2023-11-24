FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 13

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

We've hit rivalry week, also known as the last week of the college football regular season. Saturday's main slate is packed full of rivalry matchups, but there are still some sizable favorites and expected high-scoring contests.

Topping the charts this week is the Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State (67.5), with LSU-Texas A&M not far behind (66.5). UCF-Houston (61.5) and Georgia-Georgia Tech (60.5) rounds out the games with 60-plus projected totals.

Unsurprisingly, Georgia is expected to do the heavy lifting in the total versus their-instate rivals, sporting the highest expected score (42.5) on the slate. Washington (42.0) is the only other team joining them across the 40-point expected barrier. LSU (38.5) and UCF (37.5) and Oklahoma State (36.5) close out the teams with 35-plus expected points.

The Bulldogs (-24.5) are the heaviest favorites among the teams on Saturday's slate, while Washington (-16.5) and Oklahoma State (-16.5) are also more than two touchdown favorites. UCF (-13.5) and Alabama (-13.5) aren't far behind on that front either.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 10+ MPH and precip. chance 50-plus percent noted)

BYU at Oklahoma State - Likely rain throughout the game.

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 13

QB

Brady Lichtenberg, Cincinnati - Split time under center last week but left the game due to injury. Termed day-to-day.

Jalon Daniels, Kansas - Seems unlikely he will return this week. Already indicated he will return to Lawrence in 2024.

Jason Bean, Kansas - Expected to be back under center Saturday.

Max Johnson, Texas A&M - Termed day-to-day leading up to regular-season finale.

Kedon Slovis, BYU - Has practiced this week.

Payton Thorne, Auburn - Sptted wearing a boot at practice Monday.

Jaden Rashada, Arizona State - Could play this week.

RB

Dillon Johnson, Washington - Was in a walking boot Monday but is hopeful to play this week.

Logan Diggs, LSU - Was cleared to practice and is expected to play.

Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina - Questionable to play.

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia - Avoiding surgery on his ankle but remains questionable for Saturday.

Roman Wilson, Michigan - Expected to play against Ohio State.

Beaux Collins, Clemson - Won't face South Carolina.

Kobe Prentice, Alabama - Held out last week with a hamstring issue but was believed to be available if needed. Seems likely to play this week.

Hykeem Williams, Florida State - Missed last week and had his foot in a boot.

Talyn Shettron, Oklahoma State - Was unavailable last week. Status for Saturday TBD.

TE

Jordan Dingle, Kentucky - Was unable to play last week. Status unclear versus Louisville.

Week 13 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe, Alabama ($11,200) at Auburn

I initially had Carson Beck as my top quarterback for the week, but a second look at MIlroe provides me with enough confidence to give him a go. While Auburn is only middle of the pack in fantasy points per game allowed to opposing QBs (18.5), four of the last five quarterbacks have finished the day within five percent of their season averages against the Tigers. Milroe's average FD points to date are 27.3 per game, which would suffice at this salary, but he's really turned things up over the last couple of seeks, topping 40 fantasy points in each. Auburn has been stingier yet against running backs, so I expect the Tide to generate more of their offense though the air Saturday.

Noah Fifita, Arizona ($8,700) at Arizona State

Fifita's salary is a bit puzzling. Sure, he did yield a few snaps under center last week, but that was in a blowout game, and he got his usual start and played all of the snaps prior to the blowout nature. The Sun Devils have allowed three of the last four quarterbacks they've faced to go over their season averages, including four of the past five games. Two of those three games were 40-plus percent over average, which, for Fifita, has been 20.6 FD points since he took over as the starter in Week 5. Anywhere near 40 percent over average for Fifita would get him to approximately 26 or more points, hitting 3x at the quarterback spot.

GPP Target: Tate Rodemaker, Florida State ($7,300) at Florida

Rodemaker is a bit of an unknown at quarterback, having never attempted more than 12 passes in a game to date. However, he's got plenty of talent at his disposal out wide, headlined by Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, not to mention Jaheim Bell at tight end. It's certainly possible the Seminoles will lean on the ground game here, but Rodemaker's salary makes him an intriguing play at superflex, given the potential upside of the quarterback spot. The Gators have allowed five of the last six quarterbacks to go over average in terms of fantasy score, and three of the last five have gone over by 40-plus percent. For Rodemaker, that could easily equate to a 2.5-3x value if he reaches 40-plus percent over his "average."

Also consider:

Running Back

GPP Play: Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State ($11,500) vs. BYU

The matchup here is perfect to have another big game. The only question here is health, which is why I may classify him as primarily a GPP play out of the backfield. Gordon limped off last week before returning and has been banged up in recent weeks. However, the matchup here is a good one against a BYU club 23.4 FD points per game, though four of the last five RB rooms have gone over average, ranging from four percent up to 133 percent over the season mark. Anything above average would yield solid results for Gordon, who comes into Saturday averaging 25.9 FD points per game.

RJ Harvey, UCF ($10,200) vs. Houston

A potentially safer option than Gordon regarding health, Harvey's matchup is arguably a better one than what Gordon faces. Houston's opposing backs have gone for 17-plus percent over average in each of the last four games and have gone over average in 10 of the last 11 games. Harvey has really come into his own recently, posting tallies of 22.2, 38.6 and 35.6 FD points per game over the last three weeks.

GPP Targets:

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville ($6,800) vs. Kentucky

Parker Jenkins, Houston ($6,000) at UCF

Tybo Rogers ($5,000)/Will Nixon ($5,100), Washington vs. Washington State if Dillon Johnson sits

Guerendo has really come on of late for the Cardinals, racking up 90-plus yards and at least one touchdown in each of the last three games. The Wildcats' results against opposing backfields have varied based on the week, with four of the last eight going above average and four going below average. Jawhar Jordan's presence is also certainly a concern, but it's hard to see Guerendo being phased out, given his recent production. Anywhere near Guerendo's 22.5 FD points per game average would return more than 3x value, which is certainly a target point.

For Jenkins, there's certainly some concern for workload on a team projected as 13.5-point underdogs, especially for a back who doesn't have a stranglehold on the work anyway, but he's handled most of the totes of late and faces one of the worst run defenses in FBS coming into the regular-season finale. Tahj Brooks ran for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Knights last week on 24 carries, and Jenkins could easily piece together a fantasy-worthy outing against this defense, not requiring a huge output to hit value at his low salary.

If Johnson gets the green light, I wouldn't be opposed to giving him a try either, but Johnson sitting out would leave a pair of low-salary targets in the rushing attack as part of a Huskies offense with an expected score of 41.5 points. My lean would be to go with Rogers, who is the more recent of the two with a multi-carry game, but I don't think going in the direction of Nixon would be wrong either. Washington State also struggles to contain the run, yielding 28.2 fantasy points per game this year, good for the fourth-most on the slate.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Brian Thomas, LSU ($9,700) vs. Texas A&M

Thomas comes in at $1,100 less in salary than teammate Malik Nabers, who has admittedly been more consistent on a weekly basis. However, I'm more inclined to believe that Thomas has a better chance to return value here than Nabers, due primarily to the avenues each player generally goes to to reach it. Nabers relies on a volume of passes, pulling in six or more passes in all but one game this season. However, volume is something that could be hard to come by in this one. the Aggies have allowed 111 completions total to wideouts this year, fourth-fewest in that category behind just Ohio State (109), Florida State (97) and Michigan (88). However, the Aggies have allowed 7.0 yards per pass attempt overall and 11 passing touchdowns to wide receivers, so there is room for some passing scores on a quick strike. He leads the team with 15.0 yards per target and 14 touchdowns. Those quick strikes make me favor him for a Tigers team with an expected score of 38.5, especially with $1,100 fewer salary dollars to spend on him.

Brock Bowers, Georgia ($8,600) at Georgia Tech

I made a recommendation of Bowers last week when he was significantly cheaper ($8,000), but the uptick in salary won't deter me from looking in his direction again. Opposing tight ends have produced 89 percent or more fantasy points above average in five of the last six games. While that seems like an unlikely outcome for Bowers, given how much more involved he is than the typical tight end, but even a 50 percent increase would result in a big game from the tight end. The Dawgs should put up big points in this one, and Bowers seems likely to be at the center of it once again.

Tetairoa McMillan ($9,000) and Jacob Cowing ($8,100), Arizona vs. Arizona State

I lean toward McMillan here against a Sun Devils defense that has yielded over average in two of the last three games to opposing wideouts. What's more, Arizona State is stingy against running backs, so I anticipate the Wildcats taking to the air more this week. McMillan is coming off 11 targets last week and has been the clear favorite in the passing attack. That said, I'd be open to going against the grain in GPPs and turning the direction of Cowing if you need to save salary. Despite a downturn in recent production, Cowing still leads the Wildcats in receptions and receiving touchdowns. It seems likely the Wildcats will score multiple touchdowns through the air Saturday, so this could be a spot where Cowing gets back on the board.

GPP Targets:

Keon Coleman, Florida State ($8,000) vs. Florida

Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina ($6,600) at NC State

Jahdae Walker, Texas A&M ($6,200) at LSU

Coleman is the player to pair with Tate Rodemaker is you are interested in the Florida State passing attack in any fashion. The junior wideout has been a star for the Noles this season and showed some connection with Rodemaker last week, hooking up for a 24-yard touchdown reception. He should be the primary target again this week, and the Gators have been prone to give up some above-average efforts, allowing three of the last four to hit average or better.

Nesbit is a name that goes under the radar in the Tar Heels' passing attack, but he's quietly posted some solid efforts recently, topping 16 FD points in the three games prior to last Saturday's game versus Clemson. The Tar Heels are expected to post 29 points this week and face a tough run defense from, so this could be another spot where Nesbit finds pay dirt at least once. That should be enough for him to return value.

Walker is a bit of a guess among the Aggies' wideouts, but I like his combination of explosiveness (9.3 yards per target, second to Ainias Smith) and involvement, tallying 4-plus targets in each of the last three games and 19 total. In a game Texas A&M will likely need to abandon the run at some point, Walker could see a healthier target total closer to the 10 he saw against Ole Miss in Week 10, which could result in a sizable fantasy showing against an LSU defense that allows 31.9 FD points per game.

