Kansas at Oklahoma Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for CFB Week 7

Kansas at Oklahoma Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 7

Kansas visits Norman Oklahoma this week in a matchup that has lost a lot of its shine over the past couple of weeks. Kansas started 5-0, but the Jayhawks dropped their first game this past week against TCU. Oklahoma started 3-0, but the Sooners have lost three in a row entering this matchup. Oklahoma will be looking to turn its season around while Kansas still has hopes to win the Big 12.

Kansas @ Oklahoma Odds for Week 7

Spread: Oklahoma -8.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 62.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -330; Kansas +260 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened at Oklahoma -7 and has surprisingly moved higher. The line is not indicative at all of how these teams have played this season, rather it's a reflection of a perception of how good Oklahoma should be combined with where the odds makers expected the money to come in. The line movement is also likely due to the absence of Kansas QB Jalon Daniels. That notion is furthered by the fact that the total has dropped two points as well.

Kansas @ Oklahoma Betting Picks This Week

I'll start by saying I hate this line. From my perspective, it's incredibly insulting to Kansas and it makes me think that there's a trap here. Oklahoma is a complete mess right now and this line is assuming the Sooners will turn it around this week. Maybe they will, but I'm certainly not laying this many points against a team that has played six solid games this season. The loss of Jalon Daniels is big, but Jason Bean is not green, he can play well enough to keep Kansas in this game. As such, I'm taking Kansas +8.5. I also like the over 62.5 as Oklahoma's defense is a disaster and I doubt it can be fixed in one week. As for the money line, I'm leaning Kansas, but would definitely stay away from Oklahoma.

College Football Best Bets for Kansas at Oklahoma: Kansas +9 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Kansas @ Oklahoma Prediction

This is not an easy game to read as the mindset of Oklahoma will likely determine if Kansas can pull out a win in Norman. At 3-3, the Sooners really have nothing to play for at this point, so will they come out motivated? Perhaps they start quickly and get out some frustration that's built up over the past three weeks, but once they see that Kansas will not go away, you might see some let down from the Sooners. I'm expecting plenty of offense throughout, even with a backup QB for Kansas, and whoever has the ball last comes out with the victory.

