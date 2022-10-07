This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

LSU vs Tennessee Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 6

The 8th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers take their unbeaten record to Baton Rouge this week to face the 25th-ranked LSU Tigers in what should be an entertaining matchup.

Expectations were high entering the season for the Volunteers and although they had a scare at Pittsburgh earlier this season, they've managed to live up to them up to this point. LSU was a question mark entering the season with new HC Brian Kelly and new QB Jayden Daniels, but like Tennessee, things are going well for the Tigers this season also.

LSU vs. Tennessee Odds for Week 6

Spread: Tennessee -3 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 64.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Tennessee -160; LSU +132 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened at Tennessee -3.5 and has since come down to the magic number of 3 and it's unlikely to move from that spot now as there doesn't seem to be a consensus on either side this week. The total opened at 64 and has crept up a half-point to the current 64.5, which is available at most of the best sports betting sites. The total could go higher as we get closer to game time as Tennessee's offense is the dominant side here.

LSU vs. Tennessee Betting Picks This Week

Tennessee's lone road game this season was a tough-fought win as the Vols struggled to top a decent Pittsburgh team. LSU has faced one good team at home this season (Mississippi State) and it passed that test with flying colors, but this is a different beast in Tennessee.

As mentioned earlier, Tennessee's offense is the best unit in this game. But its defense is the worst unit, which is going to cause problems for them as LSU has enough weapons on offense to take advantage.

As such, I'm taking LSU +3 and I also like the Tigers on the moneyline at +132. Concerning the total, I like the over. Although LSU's defense has been sound this season, I don't think it can stop Hendon Hooker.

LSU vs. Tennessee Best Bets: LSU +3 (-110); Over 64.5 (-110)

LSU vs. Tennessee Prediction

This should be an exciting game as both teams have dynamic QBs that make things happen with their feet and their arms. I'm expecting fireworks from the onset as both the Tigers and Volunteers will strike early.

But eventually, LSU's defense will make a play that turns the tide in favor of the Tigers. Jayden Daniels will need to stay healthy and finish this game, unlike this past week, if LSU is to hang on for the upset win at home.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.