Michigan vs. Maryland: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 12

College Football Picks: Michigan vs. Maryland

There is a lot of murkiness surrounding Michigan, but we did learn something in Week 11, and that is the fact the team doesn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines to be one of the best teams in college football. We also learned that Sherrone Moore can be rather emotional. I was thinking he was building a solid resume for a head coaching gig for 2024, but that postgame interview is the sports equivalent of the Howard Dean scream to me: A strange outburst of emotion that is disqualifying for consideration for any prestigious job. Again, that probably won't matter when Michigan visits Maryland.

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Odds for Week 12

Spread: Michigan -19 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Maryland +19.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 49.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Michigan -1000 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Maryland +800 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The books also garnered confidence in the Wolverines after they beat the Nittany Lions comfortably on the road. Clearly, the expectation is that the Wolverines will take down the Terrapins, with the question being just how comfortable the victory is?

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Picks for Week 12

The Wolverines are possibly the best team in the country. They are undefeated, and they handled their first challenge with aplomb, even without Harbaugh on the sidelines (he gets to coach during the week, of course). Winning by 24-15 at Penn State is an impressive victory. People may quibble that James Franklin's team can't beat elite programs, but Penn State ranks fifth in SP+. Maryland won last week to become bowl eligible, but it barely eked past Nebraska 13-10. That came after the Terps lost four in a row, the classic slide from Mike Locksley's squad. Also, for what it's worth, one game before playing Nebraska, the Terrapins played Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 51-15. Through the transitive property, the Wolverines should win in a rout.

If there is any argument to be made against the Wolverines, it is that maybe they will be overlooking the Terrapins in this big-game sandwich. Michigan just played Penn State, and next week it's the defining game of every Michigan season, when the team plays Ohio State. Could the Wolverines be in cruise control, figuring they can handle Maryland and not sweat style points? Maybe, but also, have you seen all the "Michigan vs. Everybody" iconography the program is awash in at the moment? One of the best teams in the country, at one of the most successful programs in college history, is getting to play the put-upon underdog...and relishing it. I do not see the Wolverines slipping up, taking it easy and winning by 14. A win by fewer than three touchdowns would surprise me.

Michigan vs. Maryland Best Bet: Michigan -19 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Michigan vs. Maryland Predictions for Week 12

Penn State's offense, specifically its passing game, struggled against Michigan. The Nittany Lions rank 23rd in offensive SP+. Maryland ranks 60th. For whatever reason, the Wolverines decided to just run (and run) against the Nittany Lions, racking up 46 carries for 227 yards and three scores. Even after that, Penn State ranks second in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Maryland ranks 19th, which is quite good, but obviously not as well. Plus, maybe the Wolverines decide to throw the ball this time. The Terps rank 59th in passing yards allowed per attempt. Michigan might get back to holding its opponent to single-digit points and also likely gets back over 30 points once again. You might be able to tap out on this one by halftime if you have better things to do Saturday afternoon.