Missouri at Kansas State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 2

Both Missouri and Kansas State passed their Week 1 tests, with the Tigers pulling out a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech while KSU beat up on South Dakota 34-0. Saturday afternoon's week two meeting is a reboot of an old Big 12 rivalry in a series that Mizzu leads 59-33-5, but these teams also haven't met since 2011.

We don't have a ton to take away from the opening weekend victories for both squads, with the Tigers a -20 point favorite in their win and Kansas State -25 point favorites against FCS opponent South Dakota. Both Missouri and KSU covered the number in week one, but there's an obvious boost in quality of opponent for each team this weekend.

Kansas State vs. Missouri Odds for Week 2

Spread: Kansas State -7.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 56.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Missouri +245; Kansas State -285 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The line is down a point from a -8.5 KSU open, with the Wildcats playing their second consecutive home game while Missouri goes on the road for the first time this season. Over 60% of public bettors like KSU to cover the number on Saturday afternoon, but the Tigers do have a couple of extra days of rest after starting their season last Thursday. This could also be a very split crowd with Mizzu's campus in Columbia being just a four-hour trip to Manhattan.

Missouri @ Kansas State Betting Picks This Week

We will know a lot more about both of these teams after this weekend's game, but 7.5 points seems like a lot in what should be a fairly competitive contest. Missouri looks like they have a real one in true freshman WR Luther Burden III who had two TDs in his college football debut, and QB Brady Cook showed why he won out a four-person battle for the starting spot during the Spring by going 18/27 for 201 yards with a TD in the opener.

K-State's defense did give up 145 yards rushing on 34 attempts to South Dakota, not great numbers when getting ready to face a Missouri team that ran for 323 on 50 carries in week one. The Tigers were much tougher in the trenches on the defensive side, holding Louisiana Tech to just 11 yards on the ground on 22 rushes.

Missouri vs. Kansas State Best Bet: Missouri +7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Missouri @ Kansas State Prediction

Only time will tell if K-State was playing things close to the vest last weekend to not give Missouri a whole lot of film to study. KSU head coach Chris Klieman definitely didn't unleash his new toy in QB Adrian Martinez, who had 14 TDs passing last season at Nebraska to go along with another 13 on the ground. Martinez was 11/15 for 53 yards passing in his Wildcats debut while running 13 times for 39 yards to go along with a six-yard TD carry.

Martinez can put up Heisman-esque numbers but he didn't have to show much in the week one blowout win. The Tigers' defense looked solid in the opener with three first-half turnovers, and Missouri getting +7.5 points this weekend seems like a gift. Mizzou's defensive front can contain Martinez and the Tiger's offense has some explosive weapons.

Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $1,250 First Bet on Caesars plus tier and reward credits.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses.