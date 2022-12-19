RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Picks: Liberty vs. Toledo Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Picks: Liberty vs. Toledo Betting Guide and Expert Picks

Bowl season continues with this battle between the Liberty Flames and the Toledo Rockets. Both teams won eight games, but both teams ended the season on decidedly different notes. Who is going to take home the bowl win down in Boca Raton? And where should your betting money be placed?

Liberty vs. Toledo Odds for the Boca Raton Bowl

Spread: Toledo -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 53.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Toledo -164, Liberty +136 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Rockets are a slight favorite down in Florida. Does that track with me? Absolutely!

Liberty vs. Toledo Betting Picks This Week

Based on SP+, we're dealing with two mediocre teams. Liberty ranked 73rd, while Toledo ranked 80th. The high point for these teams is Liberty's defense, which ranked 58th. The Flames are 8-4, while the Rockets are 8-5. However, Toledo won the MAC title in its last game. Liberty, meanwhile, collapsed down the stretch. Like, without Liberty, two of the worst programs in college football history wouldn't be bowling. The Flames didn't just lose their last three games. They lost them to UConn, Virginia Tech, and New Mexico State. The Hokies were bad this year, by the way. New Mexico State beat Liberty 49-14 which, I mean, if any result ever screamed "Checked out," it's that one.

After that, Hugh Freeze left for Auburn, so Liberty is also missing the head coach that made them a viable college program. There are a lot of teams that don't seem motivated for a bowl game, and Liberty didn't even seem motivated when the regular season was still going on. Frankly, I'm a little surprised Toledo is only favored by 3.5 points. To the extent I'd hammer anything during bowl season, I'm hammering that line.

Liberty vs. Toledo Best Bet: Toledo -3.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Boca Raton Bowl Prediction

If Liberty seemed into the game at all, I'll be a bit surprised. Toledo won their conference and has coaching continuity. It also has a healthy Dequan Finn at quarterback. I expect the Rockets to win, and possibly comfortably. This could be a game where it's all decided by halftime. I'd be less surprised to see that than a Liberty win.

