RotoWire.com has put together SEC Football's Quarter Century team, consisting of 11 starters apiece on offense and defense, as well as three special teams players. These 25 greatest football players of the past 25 years are joined by the SEC's greatest coach of the 2000-2025 time period.

Position Player Team Years QB Tim Tebow Florida 2006-2009 RB Darren McFadden Arkansas 2005-2007 WR DeVonta Smith Alabama 2017-2020 WR Amari Cooper Alabama 2012-2014 WR Ja'Marr Chase LSU 2018-2019 TE Brock Bowers Georgia 2021-2023 OT Andre Smith Alabama 2006-2008 OG Shawn Andrews Arkansas 2001-2003 C Maurkice Pouncey Florida 2007-2009 OG Barrett Jones Alabama 2008-2012 OT Luke Joeckel Texas A&M 2010-2012

Top SEC Quarterback: Tim Tebow

Some other star SEC QBs went on to have more successful NFL careers, but Tebow's mix of individual accolades and team success at Florida has been unmatched. He led the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008 while winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy in between.

10 years ago @TimTebow led the Gators to a national championship. This weekend he is being inducted into the Florida Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/ageTZhsOGw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2018

SEC's Dominant Running Backs: McFadden's Legacy

McFadden has back-to-back second-place finishes in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006 and 2007, leading the SEC in rushing yards while racking up a total of 3,477 rushing yards and 30 rushing TDs in that two-year span.

Record-Breaking Receivers in SEC History

Smith (235 catches for 3,965 yards and 46 TDs) and Cooper (228 catches for 3,463 yards and 31 TDs) occupy the top two spots in catches, receiving yards and receiving TDs in Alabama school history. Chase lacks the longevity of other members of the SEC quarter-century team, but his 2019 peak season was one for the SEC record books: 1,780 receiving yards and 20 TDs en route to a national championship.

Was LSU WR duo Jamarr Chase and Justin Jefferson the best duo in College Football history? So fun to watch. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ov0fE3dHrZ — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) February 15, 2023

Best of the Rest

Bowers rounds out the skill position group with arguably the best TE career in the history of college football – 2,538 receiving yards, 24 total TDs and two national championships. Smith, Andrews, Pouncey and Joeckel were all first-round NFL Draft picks after their outstanding college careers, while Jones fell to the fourth round due to an injury despite having three national championships and three first-team all-SEC selections on his resume.

SEC's Defensive Powerhouses: Clowney to Peterson

Position Player Team Years DE Jadeveon Clowney South Carolina 2011-2013 DT Glenn Dorsey LSU 2004-2007 DT Nick Fairley Auburn 2009-2010 DE David Pollack Georgia 2001-2004 LB Patrick Willis Ole Miss 2003-2006 LB C.J. Mosley Alabama 2010-2013 LB Roquan Smith Georgia 2015-2017 CB Patrick Peterson LSU 2008-2010 S Eric Berry Tennessee 2007-2009 S Minkah Fitzpatrick Alabama 2015-2017 CB Joe Haden Florida 2007-2009

Clowney has arguably the least impressive resume of this stacked group as just a one-time All-American without a championship, but he provided one of the most memorable defensive highlights in college football history and was impressive enough at South Carolina to be drafted first overall in 2014.

Jadeveon Clowney was a baaaaaad man at USC pic.twitter.com/TapZ4tRNvp — Barstool Gamecocks (@Barstool_Cocks) July 1, 2020

Dorsey, Fairley, Pollack Round Out D-Line

Dorsey was the SEC defensive player of the year (DPOY) and an All-American during LSU's 2007 championship season, while Fairley was an All-American during Auburn's 2010 title run, leading the SEC with 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Pollack's the only two-time SEC DPOY in this lineup (2002 and 2004); Will Anderson Jr. also achieved that feat in 2021 and 2022 but didn't make the quarter-century team.

Patrick Willis, C.J. Mosley Lead SEC Linebacker Legacies

Willis was an All-American and SEC DPOY in 2006, while Smith achieved those same feats in 2017. Mosley was a two-time All-American, two-time nation