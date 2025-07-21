RotoWire.com has put together SEC Football's Quarter Century team, consisting of 11 starters apiece on offense and defense, as well as three special teams players. These 25 greatest football players of the past 25 years are joined by the SEC's greatest coach of the 2000-2025 time period.
Position
Player
Team
Years
QB
Tim Tebow
Florida
2006-2009
RB
Darren McFadden
Arkansas
2005-2007
WR
Alabama
2017-2020
WR
Amari Cooper
Alabama
2012-2014
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU
2018-2019
TE
Brock Bowers
Georgia
2021-2023
OT
Andre Smith
Alabama
2006-2008
OG
Shawn Andrews
Arkansas
2001-2003
C
Maurkice Pouncey
Florida
2007-2009
OG
Barrett Jones
Alabama
2008-2012
OT
Luke Joeckel
Texas A&M
2010-2012
Top SEC Quarterback: Tim Tebow
Some other star SEC QBs went on to have more successful NFL careers, but Tebow's mix of individual accolades and team success at Florida has been unmatched. He led the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008 while winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy in between.
SEC's Dominant Running Backs: McFadden's Legacy
McFadden has back-to-back second-place finishes in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006 and 2007, leading the SEC in rushing yards while racking up a total of 3,477 rushing yards and 30 rushing TDs in that two-year span.
Record-Breaking Receivers in SEC History
Smith (235 catches for 3,965 yards and 46 TDs) and Cooper (228 catches for 3,463 yards and 31 TDs) occupy the top two spots in catches, receiving yards and receiving TDs in Alabama school history. Chase lacks the longevity of other members of the SEC quarter-century team, but his 2019 peak season was one for the SEC record books: 1,780 receiving yards and 20 TDs en route to a national championship.
Best of the Rest
Bowers rounds out the skill position group with arguably the best TE career in the history of college football – 2,538 receiving yards, 24 total TDs and two national championships. Smith, Andrews, Pouncey and Joeckel were all first-round NFL Draft picks after their outstanding college careers, while Jones fell to the fourth round due to an injury despite having three national championships and three first-team all-SEC selections on his resume.
SEC's Defensive Powerhouses: Clowney to Peterson
Position
Player
Team
Years
DE
Jadeveon Clowney
South Carolina
2011-2013
DT
Glenn Dorsey
LSU
2004-2007
DT
Nick Fairley
Auburn
2009-2010
DE
David Pollack
Georgia
2001-2004
LB
Ole Miss
2003-2006
LB
C.J. Mosley
Alabama
2010-2013
LB
Roquan Smith
Georgia
2015-2017
CB
Patrick Peterson
LSU
2008-2010
S
Eric Berry
Tennessee
2007-2009
S
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Alabama
2015-2017
CB
Joe Haden
Florida
2007-2009
Clowney has arguably the least impressive resume of this stacked group as just a one-time All-American without a championship, but he provided one of the most memorable defensive highlights in college football history and was impressive enough at South Carolina to be drafted first overall in 2014.
Dorsey, Fairley, Pollack Round Out D-Line
Dorsey was the SEC defensive player of the year (DPOY) and an All-American during LSU's 2007 championship season, while Fairley was an All-American during Auburn's 2010 title run, leading the SEC with 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Pollack's the only two-time SEC DPOY in this lineup (2002 and 2004); Will Anderson Jr. also achieved that feat in 2021 and 2022 but didn't make the quarter-century team.
Patrick Willis, C.J. Mosley Lead SEC Linebacker Legacies
Willis was an All-American and SEC DPOY in 2006, while Smith achieved those same feats in 2017. Mosley was a two-time All-American, two-time nation