College Football Betting

SEC Football's Greatest Players of the Past 25 Years

Discover SEC football's top players from 2000–2025, including legends like Tim Tebow, Amari Cooper and Joe Haden. Explore their incredible careers and achievements!
Updated on July 21, 2025 9:02AM EST
RotoWire.com has put together SEC Football's Quarter Century team, consisting of 11 starters apiece on offense and defense, as well as three special teams players. These 25 greatest football players of the past 25 years are joined by the SEC's greatest coach of the 2000-2025 time period.

Position

Player

Team

Years

QB

Tim Tebow

Florida

2006-2009

RB

Darren McFadden

Arkansas

2005-2007

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

2017-2020

WR

Amari Cooper

Alabama

2012-2014

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

2018-2019

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

2021-2023

OT

Andre Smith

Alabama

2006-2008

OG

Shawn Andrews

Arkansas

2001-2003

C

Maurkice Pouncey

Florida

2007-2009

OG

Barrett Jones

Alabama

2008-2012

OT

Luke Joeckel

Texas A&M

2010-2012

Top SEC Quarterback: Tim Tebow

Some other star SEC QBs went on to have more successful NFL careers, but Tebow's mix of individual accolades and team success at Florida has been unmatched. He led the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008 while winning the 2007 Heisman Trophy in between.

SEC's Dominant Running Backs: McFadden's Legacy

McFadden has back-to-back second-place finishes in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006 and 2007, leading the SEC in rushing yards while racking up a total of 3,477 rushing yards and 30 rushing TDs in that two-year span. 

Record-Breaking Receivers in SEC History

Smith (235 catches for 3,965 yards and 46 TDs) and Cooper (228 catches for 3,463 yards and 31 TDs) occupy the top two spots in catches, receiving yards and receiving TDs in Alabama school history. Chase lacks the longevity of other members of the SEC quarter-century team, but his 2019 peak season was one for the SEC record books: 1,780 receiving yards and 20 TDs en route to a national championship. 

Best of the Rest

Bowers rounds out the skill position group with arguably the best TE career in the history of college football – 2,538 receiving yards, 24 total TDs and two national championships. Smith, Andrews, Pouncey and Joeckel were all first-round NFL Draft picks after their outstanding college careers, while Jones fell to the fourth round due to an injury despite having three national championships and three first-team all-SEC selections on his resume.

SEC's Defensive Powerhouses: Clowney to Peterson

Position

Player

Team

Years

DE

Jadeveon Clowney

South Carolina

2011-2013

DT

Glenn Dorsey

LSU

2004-2007

DT

Nick Fairley

Auburn

2009-2010

DE

David Pollack

Georgia

2001-2004

LB

Patrick Willis

Ole Miss

2003-2006

LB

C.J. Mosley

Alabama

2010-2013

LB

Roquan Smith

Georgia

2015-2017

CB

Patrick Peterson

LSU

2008-2010

S

Eric Berry

Tennessee

2007-2009

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Alabama

2015-2017

CB

Joe Haden

Florida

2007-2009

Clowney has arguably the least impressive resume of this stacked group as just a one-time All-American without a championship, but he provided one of the most memorable defensive highlights in college football history and was impressive enough at South Carolina to be drafted first overall in 2014. 

Dorsey, Fairley, Pollack Round Out D-Line

Dorsey was the SEC defensive player of the year (DPOY) and an All-American during LSU's 2007 championship season, while Fairley was an All-American during Auburn's 2010 title run, leading the SEC with 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Pollack's the only two-time SEC DPOY in this lineup (2002 and 2004); Will Anderson Jr. also achieved that feat in 2021 and 2022 but didn't make the quarter-century team.

Patrick Willis, C.J. Mosley Lead SEC Linebacker Legacies

Willis was an All-American and SEC DPOY in 2006, while Smith achieved those same feats in 2017. Mosley was a two-time All-American, two-time nation