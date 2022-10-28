This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

The Tennessee Volunteers look to remain unbeaten when the Kentucky Wildcats visit Knoxville this Saturday night. Tennessee is in the midst of an incredible season, as not only is the SEC in play, the National Championship is now on the radar after a 7-0 start. Kentucky enters as the 19th-ranked team in the nation and should not be taken lightly as the Wildcats have already knocked off two ranked opponents this season.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds for Week 9

Spread: Tennessee -12.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 62.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Tennessee -480; Kentucky +360 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened at Tennessee -11.5 and has since moved one point in Vol's direction. That's no surprise as Tennessee had a high-profile win over Alabama two weeks ago and easily took care of business this past week in what could have been a spot for a letdown. The total opened at 63.5 and has since dropped a point. Not much of a surprise on either number here as the public is on board with Tennessee (for now) and everyone is well aware of how explosive the Vols are on offense.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Picks This Week

I can't emphasize enough how impressed I've been with Tennessee over the past couple of weeks. It started when the Vols got behind late in the game at Alabama and came back to win and it continued through this past week when they throttled Tennessee-Martin right out of the gate. It's that game that gives me confidence that they'll again take care of business in this spot against a good Kentucky team. While Kentucky has played well this season, the 'Cats have fallen a bit below expectations. Part of that is due to the health of QB Will Levis who hasn't quite put up the numbers most were expecting this season. Kentucky will need Levis to be otherworldly this week to have a chance and I'm not sure we can count on that so I'm siding with Tennessee -12.5, as well as UT on the money line at -480. The total is tough to gauge as Kentucky likes to keep it low scoring, but I don't think there's anything the 'Cats can do to keep the Volunteer offense in check, so I'm going over the 62.5.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Best Bets: Tennessee -12.5; Over 62.5

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Prediction

As mentioned earlier, I'm going over the total here, so I'm expecting the Tennessee offense to continue humming along. Tennessee has been vulnerable through the air this season on defense however and I do think that Kentucky can hurt them from time to time with the pass, so there should be a little back and forth in the first half, followed by Tennessee pulling away in the second half and perhaps some garbage points scored by Kentucky in the end, much like the Florida game earlier this year.

