UCLA vs. USC Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 12

UCLA welcomes crosstown rival USC in a battle that will help determine the PAC 12 champion. USC can punch its ticket to the PAC 12 Championship Game with a win and UCLA can put itself back in the mix with a win. Regardless, this is a storied rivalry and although the PAC 12 Championship is the end goal, beating their crosstown rival is likely just as important for each of these teams. In other words, expect quite a fight from each side on Saturday night.

UCLA vs. USC Odds for Week 12

Spread: USC -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 75.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: USC -126; UCLA +105 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened at USC -1.5 and it's fluctuated a bit, getting as high as USC -2.5, but it seems to have settled right around the current number. UCLA is listed as the home team, but there won't be much of a home-field advantage as both teams call the Rose Bowl their home stadium. This line would have likely been different had UCLA not inexplicably lost at home to Arizona this past week, but that's what happened, so USC enters as the "road" favorite. The total is extremely high, but the offenses of both teams seem to justify the number. It is interesting though that the number opened even higher at 77.5 and has since dropped two points.

UCLA vs. USC Betting Picks This Week

This is not an easy one to pick. These teams appear evenly matched and the only thing separating them is one extra loss from UCLA. That loss came this past week, which might actually work in the Bruins favor however as it could serve as a wakeup call. Both teams have star QBs that can beat you with their arm and legs. Their offenses and defenses are mirror images of each other. Their coaches are experienced in big games. The list goes on and on, there just isn't much separating these teams. With that said, I'm siding with UCLA +1.5 for two reasons. First, USC lost its leading rusher this past week in Travis Dye. He's a veteran presence that will be missed in a game like this. Second, while the Bruins have one more loss, they are more battle tested having played Washington, Oregon and Utah, while USC has only faced Utah. I'm also taking UCLA +105 on the money line. The total is tough to peg, but I feel it's just a bit too high, so I'm going under 75.5.

USC vs. UCLA Best Bets: UCLA Moneyline; Under 75.5

UCLA vs. USC Prediction

This is going to be a great game. These teams are so similar, I can't see either team getting much separation throughout the night. Regarding the total and the focus on the offense, this has a feel of game where scoring is inexplicably hard to come by early on, but once the seal is broken, it's on. I can see no other way of this game unfolding than a back-and-forth match for 60 minutes. UCLA makes one more play in the end however and comes out victorious. Unlike the cliched, "last team with the ball wins", I'm going with a UCLA stop on USC's final drive for the victory.

