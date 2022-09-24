USC vs Oregon State Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

USC at Oregon State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 4

USC heads to Corvallis to take on Oregon State in a battle of unbeatens that will determine who takes control of the PAC 12 early in the season. Transfer Caleb Williams has been everything that the Trojans expected early in the season as the offense is humming along through three games. Oregon State however will be no cakewalk as the Beavers are off to a great start of their own, with two convincing home wins and a solid road victory over Fresno State.

USC vs Oregon State Odds for Week 4

Spread: USC -5.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 70.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: USC -225; Oregon State +184 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened around a touchdown and has since dropped 1.5 points. That's a bit surprising considering it's USC, which usually has the public's support, but if you've been paying attention, there are a lot of national pundits that are very fond of this Oregon State team, so perhaps the line movement makes sense as maybe people are buying into this Beaver team. The total has moved upwards a couple points as well (opened at 68), which is no surprise since both teams are averaging over 45 ppg on offense.

USC vs. Oregon State Betting Picks This Week

The first place to start with any USC game is the offense. Caleb Williams and crew have been unstoppable to this point and while the Trojans haven't faced the toughest competition yet, they've done everything asked of them. Oregon State has come through at every turn as well, but it's not as if the Beavers have a markedly better defense than the other teams that USC has faced this season.

With that in mind, I'm siding with USC -5.5 and I like them on the moneyline at -225 as well. The total is set awfully high, but both teams have have shown the ability to score in bunches this season and neither team appears to have anything more than an average defense, so over 70.5 is the play.

USC @ Oregon State Prediction

This is bound to be quite the game as both teams come in with high expectations after having strong starts to the season. USC will need to weather an early storm as the crowd is going to be hyped, which will undoubtedly help the Beavers in the first half. I'm expecting a high scoring first half that includes a couple lead changes. USC's offense will eventually be too much for the Beavers in the 2nd half however, which will lead to the cover. It might not be a comfortable cover however, Oregon State should be within reach the entire game.

