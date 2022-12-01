UTSA vs. North Texas Odds, Picks, and Predictions for the Conference USA Title Game

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

CFB Picks: Conference USA Championship Best Bets for UTSA vs North Texas

It's conference championship week in college football. Also, for Buffalo and Akron to make up that game that was snowed out. Friday features a Conference USA title game between the conference's bully on the block and its underdog opponent. We have the UTSA Roadrunners hosting the North Texas Mean Green. They are really hosting them, by the way, as the game is at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

UTSA vs. North Texas Odds for Championship Week

Spread: UTSA -8.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 68.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: UTSA -320, North Texas +255

This isn't a huge line on any given day of the college football season, but to be favored by more than a touchdown in a conference title game is notable. It also makes sense.

UTSA vs. North Texas Betting Picks This Week

The Roadrunners went 10-2 this season, but they were undefeated in conference play. UTSA's two offenses were to Houston in the season opener and then on the road against Texas. The Mean Green, though, went 7-5, including 6-2 in conference. North Texas lost to UNLV. It also lost to UTSA, though that game was a close one, with UTSA pulling out a 31-27 win.

UTSA ranks 48th in SP+, powered by the 16th-ranked offense. North Texas is down at 73. Neither team has been any good on defense. Injuries are a concern, as the Roadrunners are without receiver De'Corian Clark and running back Brenden Brady, though Kevorian Barnes had taken over the lead role in the backfield already. North Texas, though, could be without its top two backs Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway. Ultimately, the Roadrunners are clearly the better squad, and they also have home-field advantage. I'd take the over with these defenses, but my top bet is on UTSA winning and covering the spread.

UTSA vs. North Texas Best Bet: UTSA -8.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Conference USA Championship Prediction

The Roadrunners still have Frank Harris under center throwing the ball to Zakhari Franklin and Joseph Cephus. Barnes has averaged 6.3 yards per carry, so he can handle being the primary back. UTSA's offense is too potent for North Texas to handle. The Mean Green may be able to pull off a backdoor cover, but I don't expect it. UTSA will remain undefeated against Conference USA, probably taking this one by around two touchdowns in a high-scoring game.

