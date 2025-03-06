College Football
CJ Carr headshot

CJ Carr News: Full-go in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Head trainer Rob Hunt revealed that Carr (elbow) is unrestricted for Notre Dame's spring practice, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

Carr reportedly went through a full winter training program as well and appears to be good to go for spring. The 6-foot-3 quarterback did not appear in a game for the Irish in his freshman year but is potentially looked at as a contender for the starting job following the departure of Riley Leonard.

