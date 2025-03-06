CJ Carr News: Full-go in spring
Head trainer Rob Hunt revealed that Carr (elbow) is unrestricted for Notre Dame's spring practice, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.
Carr reportedly went through a full winter training program as well and appears to be good to go for spring. The 6-foot-3 quarterback did not appear in a game for the Irish in his freshman year but is potentially looked at as a contender for the starting job following the departure of Riley Leonard.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now