McCulley led the team in yards and tied for the team lead in receptions on a day in which quarterback Bryce Underwood managed just nine completions for 142 yards. The 6-foot-5 receiver demonstrated his big-play ability, connecting with Underwood on a 44-yard strike that made up for most of his production on the day. With 14 targets through the team's first two games, McCulley appears to have developed a rapport with Underwood and could continue to see enough volume to allow for production. A matchup against Central Michigan awaits on Saturday.