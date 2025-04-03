Emmett Mosley News: Enters transfer portal
Mosley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3.com reports.
Mosley will depart from Stanford after showing high upside potential during his true freshman season with the Cardinal. The 6-foot-2 freshman wideout, who tallied 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns across nine games this past season, will look for an opportunity with a more prestigious program this spring.
Emmett Mosley
Free Agent
