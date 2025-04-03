College Football
Emmett Mosley News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Mosley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3.com reports.

Mosley will depart from Stanford after showing high upside potential during his true freshman season with the Cardinal. The 6-foot-2 freshman wideout, who tallied 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns across nine games this past season, will look for an opportunity with a more prestigious program this spring.

