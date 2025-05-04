Gavin Sawchuk News: Heading to Tallahassee

Sawchuk has committed to play for Florida State for the 2025 season, per the team's official X account.

Sawchuk will join the Seminoles following three years with Oklahoma. The 5-foot-11 receiver appeared in nine games for the Sooners in 2024, running for 128 yards and a single touchdown on 39 attempts. Sawchuk will retain two years of eligibility with FSU moving forward.