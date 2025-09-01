The junior lead back for the Irish was limited to only three carries for 5 yards in the first half along with only one catch for 3 yards. Notre Dame woke up late in the third quarter and Love finished with 33 rushing yards on 10 carries and four catches for 26 yards. With the success in the second half, it is a very good chance that Love will be given the ball a lot more in the next contest, Sept. 13 at home against Texas A&M. The Aggies rush defense just allowed UTSA running back Robert Henry to collect 177 yards on the ground in the season opener.