Altmyer was dynamic once again on Saturday, finishing just below the 300-yard mark and throwing a trio of touchdowns for the second straight game to start the 2025 season. The 6-foot-2 senior connected with tight end Cole Rusk on an eight-yard scoring strike in the seocnd quarter before opening it up in the second half, finding receivers Justin Bowick and Collin Dixon on touchdown tosses of four and two yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Altmyer was viewed as one of the premier signal callers in the Big Ten heading into the 2025 season and has certainly lived up to the billing thus far, throwing for over 500 yards and six touchdowns without a turnover through two games. A tasty matchup against Western Michigan awaits on Saturday.