Rahsul Faison Injury: Awaiting NCAA waiver

Faison continues to wait for a decision on his 2025 NCAA waiver process, Brad Crawford of 247Sports.com reports.

Faison's eligibility for this fall remains up in the air as he continues to work through an NCAA eligibility issue. The 6-foot senior, who tallied 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns on 12 carries for Utah State this past season, projects to have a huge role with the Gamecocks if he is eligible to play this fall. If Faison is ultimately unable to play this season, Oscar Adaway likely projects to lead South Carolina's backfield this fall, with the team likely to seek help in the portal.