CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 11

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

68.5 points - Utah State at Washington State 67.5 points - New Mexico at San Diego State 66.5 points - Oklahoma State at TCU 63.5 points - Miami at Georgia Tech 63.5 points - Army at North Texas 62.5 points - Colorado at Texas Tech 62.0 points - Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 61.5 points - Mississippi State at Tennessee 60.5 points

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can:

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Jovantae Barnes, RB, Oklahoma (44.2 points)

Kanye Udoh, RB, Army (30.8 points)

Owen McCown, QB, UTSA (30.0 points)

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo (27.2 points)

Savion Williams, WR, TCU (27.1 points)

Michael Van Buren, QB, Mississippi State (26.3 points)

Al-Jay Henderson, RB, Buffalo (24.9 points)

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (24.5 points)

Brayden Schager, QB, Hawaii (22.3 points)

Army D/ST (16.0 points)

Kenneth Almendares, K, Louisiana-Lafayette (11.0 points)

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can:

68.5 points - Utah State at Washington State

67.5 points - New Mexico at San Diego State

66.5 points - Oklahoma State at TCU

63.5 points - Miami at Georgia Tech

63.5 points - Army at North Texas

62.5 points - Colorado at Texas Tech

62.0 points - Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

61.5 points - Mississippi State at Tennessee

60.5 points - Nevada at Boise State

Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Katin Houser, QB, East Carolina (8 Percent Rostered)

In Houser's two starts against Army and Temple, he averaged 29.6 fantasy points. In those two games alone, he accounted for nine total touchdowns. The competition only gets easier from here with Florida Atlantic, Tulsa, North Texas and Navy on deck. Assuming Houser keeps the starting job, he should be started in fantasy lineups for the rest of the year and he's available in nearly all leagues at this point.

Kanye Udoh, RB, Army (40 Percent Rostered)

There is no reason to move away from Udoh yet since he's rolled off 100-yard performances in four of his last five games. He's coming off a season-high 22 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have no problem duplicating that type of performance against a North Texas team that doesn't play much defense. As long as Army decides to give their running back double-digit carries, he should be a strong start.

Week 10 Rewind: UTSA QB Owen McCown (30.0 points - 20/37, 280 YDS, 4 TD, 5 ATT, 28 YDS) & Army RB Kanye Udoh (30.8 points - 22 ATT, 158 YDS, 2 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Cal (9 Percent Rostered)

Before the bye week, Mendoza had at least 270 yards passing in five straight games. He's been a solid signal-caller in 2024 while completing 68.5 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He has a relatively easier schedule over the next few weeks with Wake Forest, Syracuse and Stanford. He's available in a ton of leagues. It's still very weird I'm recommending Cal players for the ACC.

Hollywood Smothers, RB, NC State (5 Percent Rostered)

Smothers has been living up to his namesake in his last two games with a combined 48.2 fantasy points. He's done it in two different ways as he had six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown at Cal in Week 8 and 16 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground versus Stanford in Week 10. He's received an uptick in work due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, but he's done plenty to keep earning reps. The Oklahoma transfer is making a name for himself in a new place and fantasy rosters should take notice.

Week 10 Rewind: North Carolina WR J.J. Jones (0.0 points - 0/1 TAR) & Stanford TE Sam Roush (1.6 points - 1/1 TAR, 6 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State (38 Percent Rostered)

The Cyclones are coming off their first loss of the season and Becht would be the first person to admit he could have played better against Texas Tech. I expect Iowa State to come out swinging at Kansas as they are a well-coached team and should be motivated to improve after a loss. Becht is averaging 20.7 fantasy points per game and has 17 total touchdowns in 2024. He has some talented receivers and will have chances at a rushing score as well.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (21 Percent Rostered)

Douglas has been a busy man over his last four games with 28 catches (on 38 targets) for 390 yards and three touchdowns. The Red Raiders have been sneaky good, including an upset of Iowa State. They have an upcoming showdown with Colorado. Vegas expects that game to be a shootout, so fantasy rosters should plan accordingly and snag Douglas. Not many Colorado or Texas Tech playmakers qualify for the waiver wire article, so this is a good smash spot.

Week 10 Rewind: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson (12.5 points - 19/34, 242 YDS, 9 ATT, 28 YDS) & TCU WR Savion Williams (27.1 points - 8/9 TAR, 92 YDS, 8 ATT, 57 YDS, 1/1, 6 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana (47 Percent Rostered)

Rourke came back from his thumb injury and was fantastic versus Michigan State, throwing four touchdown passes on his way to a dominating 47-10 win. The Hoosiers are routing opponents and it will be interesting to see what they can do against Michigan at home this week. The transfer quarterback has 19 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions and is averaging 23.2 fantasy points per game.

Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota (46 Percent Rostered)

Jackson has double-digit targets in three straight games, so we're going to keep recommending him until he no longer qualifies for the list. He's one of the best receivers in the conference at 15.9 fantasy points per game. He's on pace for a career year with 56 catches (on 83 targets) for 642 yards and three touchdowns. His target volume suggests he's going to have more touchdown opportunities in his final three games of the year.

Week 10 Rewind: Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson (12.4 points - 5/10 TAR, 74 YDS) & Indiana RB Justice Ellison (8.4 points - 9 ATT, 32 YDS, 3/3 TAR, 22 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (48 Percent Rostered)

Huff's leg injury wasn't a factor against Liberty, as he had a season-high 20 rushing attempts. This led to his fourth 100-yard rushing performance. He would have had a better fantasy night if it wasn't for RB Tre Stewart (69 percent rostered), who racked up four rushing touchdowns. Those touchdowns are typically shared by both the running back and quarterback in this offense. Huff should continue to be one of the best quarterbacks in all of fantasy for the rest of the year.

Elijah Young, RB, Western Kentucky (12 Percent Rostered)

Young has been one of the best receiving backs in the country with 26 catches (on 34 targets) for 247 yards and a touchdown. If that weren't enough, he's also been a load out of the backfield over his last four games with 18.8 rushing attempts per game. He took full advantage of those increased carries in Week 10 with his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He'll have a great chance to make that back-to-back 100-yard games against a bad New Mexico State defense this week.

Week 10 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff (19.8 points - 6/10, 95 YDS, 20 ATT, 130 YDS) & Louisiana Tech WR Tru Edwards (16.0 points - 8/13 TAR, 80 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Coleman Owen, WR, Ohio (38 Percent Rostered)

Owen has been a true No. 1 receiver this season with four 100-yard receiving performances and 8.1 targets per game. He had a monster performance against Buffalo in Week 9, scoring 43.8 fantasy points and three total touchdowns, including his first career rushing score. He's a great bet to have big games over the next four weeks as Ohio attempts to find its way to the conference championship game.

Blake Bosma, TE, Western Michigan (31 Percent Rostered)

Over his last five games, Bosma has been arguably the best tight end in the nation with 26 catches (on 28 targets) for 249 yards and six touchdowns. He's one of the Broncos' top receivers and he has at least six catches in three of his last four games. He should remain in fantasy starting lineups for the rest of the year as Western Michigan is done with their bye weeks.

Week 10 Rewind: Toledo QB Tucker Gleason (27.2 points - 18/34, 251 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 5 ATT, 12 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & Buffalo RB Al-Jay Henderson (24.9 points - 18 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 3/6 TAR, 22 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Rahsul Faison, RB, Utah State (39 Percent Rostered)

Over his last five games, Faison is averaging 23.7 fantasy points per game. He's scored at least one touchdown in each of those games and is also averaging 2.4 receptions per game over that span. The Aggies' No. 1 RB has four 100-yard rushing performances on the season. Their game with Washington State opened with Vegas' biggest over/under on the slate. If you need a running back, this is your best bet as the remainder of the schedule is also nice with Hawaii, San Diego State and Colorado State. QB Spencer Petras (19 percent rostered) is also in play as well as WR Kyrese White (11 percent rostered).

Brendon Lewis, QB, Nevada (36 Percent Rostered)

Lewis had a successful return from an undisclosed injury against Colorado State with three total touchdowns and a 100-yard rushing performance on his way to 40 fantasy points. The Wolf Pack will play on the blue turf at Boise State this week and Lewis is going to need to run all over the place if they're going to compete with the Group of Five's best team. Lewis has been a consistent fantasy quarterback this season, which should continue for the rest of the year.

Week 10 Rewind: Fresno State RB Elijah Gilliam (13.2 points - 10 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD, 3/4 TAR, 17 YDS) & Hawaii QB Brayden Schager (22.3 points - 29/53, 244 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 17 ATT, 15 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina (40 Percent Rostered)

If Sellers can pour 37.4 fantasy points on Texas A&M in primetime, I'm willing to take a chance on the youngster at Vanderbilt in Week 11. Most of the quarterbacks in the SEC are rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues, so you have to jump on the opportunity when you see it. Sellers is a dual-threat quarterback with 14.0 rushing attempts per game and four rushing scores. He's coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance. Maybe he can make it two in a row.

Caden Durham, RB, LSU (48 Percent Rostered)

Durham let us down in Week 9 with just 11.1 fantasy points at Texas A&M; however, I'm willing to look away from that performance because it's time for a big game against Alabama. The Crimson Tide's defense has been far from dominant this season, meaning this could be a high-scoring game. If it does go back-and-forth, I love Durham because he's a spectacular playmaker. There are still a lot of people who don't know who this kid is, but I'm hoping that changes this week.

Week 10 Rewind: Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren (26.3 points - 14/25, 222 YDS, 1 TD, 9 ATT, 14 YDS, 2 TD) & Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes (44.2 points - 18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TD, 1/1 TAR, 19 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Terrance Carter, TE, Louisiana-Lafayette (49 Percent Rostered)

Over the last month of the season, only Penn State's TE Tyler Warren (88 percent rostered) has been more productive than Carter. Carter is averaging 5.5 catches (on 6.3 targets) for 91.5 yards over his last four games. His 19.1 fantasy points per game are strong considering he has just two touchdowns during those four games. There's a great chance he sees more red-zone opportunities as the Ragin' Cajuns are surging with a 7-1 record.

Braydon Bennett, RB, Coastal Carolina (29 Percent Rostered)

Since coming back from an injury, Bennett has been playing out of his mind with six total touchdowns in four games. That's led to 21.6 fantasy points per game over that span and he's averaging an intimidating 6.7 yards per carry. He has the potential for a monster performance against Appalachian State, whose defense has taken a step back during the 2024 season. Bennett had 20.7 fantasy points and 127 total yards against the Mountaineers last year.

Week 10 Rewind: Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph (24.5 points - 27/38, 332 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 17 ATT, 42 YDS, 3 FL) & Georgia State TE Dorian Fleming (5.8 points - 4/8 TAR, 18 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Cooper Mathers, TE, Washington State (3 Percent Rostered)

Mathers has a touchdown in four of his last five games. He's also received at least two targets in five straight games, so there's a good chance he has a scoring opportunity this next week. The reason I say that is because the Cougars play Utah State in a game that opened as the highest over/under in the Vegas sportsbooks. The tight end position has been a hard one to predict this year, so hopefully the high risk leads to a high reward.

Week 10 Rewind: UCONN RB Durell Robinson (7.1 points - 6 ATT, 21 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Memphis (vs. Rice) - This recommendation isn't for the faint of heart, as the Tigers just gave up 44 points in a loss at UTSA. However, Rice has been really bad this year and there aren't a ton of good defenses available. Memphis is available in 54 percent of leagues.

Louisiana-Lafayette (vs. Arkansas State) - The Ragin' Cajuns just held Texas State to 17 points, so they should be able to do something similar against Arkansas State. Available in 98 percent of leagues.

UTEP (vs. Kennesaw State) - The Miners' defensive line has been good with 13 sacks over their last five games. They should continue that this week and are available in 99 percent of leagues.

Week 10 Rewind: Army vs. Air Force (16.0 points - 3 PA, 6 SK, 3 TA), Boise State vs. San Diego State (9.5 points - 24 PA, 3 SK, 2 TA, 1 TD) and Mississippi State vs. UMass (7.0 points - 20 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA)

Kicker

Derek Morris, Cal - Morris took over kicking duties in Week 8 and has been awesome, going 8-for-9 on field goals in just two games. He is available in 95 percent of leagues.

Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette - I'm sticking with the Ragin' Cajun, who is averaging 9.88 fantasy points per game. This will probably be the last time he qualifies for the article at 43 percent rostered.

Will Ferrin, BYU - On the Cougars' surprising run, Ferrin has been solid, scoring 9.38 fantasy points per game. He's available in 68 percent of leagues and is ready to help your fantasy team off a bye week.

Week 10 Rewind: Clemson Nolan Hauser (3.0 points - 0/2 FG, 3/3 XP), Louisiana-Lafayette Kenneth Almendares (11.0 points - 3/3 FG, 2/2 XP), & Kansas State Chris Tennant (7.0 points - 2/2 FG, 1/2 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: JACST Tyler Huff, NEV Brendon Lewis, CAL Fernando Mendoza

RB: UTST Rahsul Faison, ARMY Kanye Udoh, COCAR Braydon Bennett

WR: MIN Daniel Jackson, OHIO Coleman Owen, TXTCH Caleb Douglas

TE: WESTMI Blake Bosma, ULLAF Terrance Carter, WAST Cooper Mathers

D/ST: ULLAF (vs. ARKST), UTEP (vs. KENNST), Memphis (vs. Rice)

K: ULLAF Kenneth Almendares, CAL Derek Morris, BYU Will Ferrin

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.