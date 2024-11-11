CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 12

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can:

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Hopefully, you have clinched a spot in the fantasy playoffs. Let's go win this thing. As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two players from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable matchup shortly. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Katin Houser, QB, East Carolina (47.9 points)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Cal (36.5 points)

Braydon Bennett, RB, Coastal Carolina (34.1 points)

Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State (30.2 points)

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (24.2 points)

Brendon Lewis, QB, Nevada (20.7 points)

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina (20.3 points)

Kenneth Almendares, K, Louisiana-Lafayette (13.0 points)

Will Ferrin, K, BYU (10.0 points)

Derek Morris, K, Cal (10.0 points)

72.5 points - Washington State at New Mexico

71.5 points - North Texas at UTSA

64.0 points - Wake Forest at North Carolina

62.5 points - UAB at Memphis

60.5 points - Boise State at San Jose State

60.5 points - East Carolina at Tulsa

Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Owen McCown, QB, UTSA (27 Percent Rostered)

I wanted to go with East Carolina's Katin Houser (12 percent rostered) here again, but Vegas has the UTSA and North Texas game getting even crazier with points. I'm also anticipating this game to be a bit more competitive, but you never really know in the American Conference. McCown has been on fire in the passing game with four touchdowns and at least 30 fantasy points in back-to-back games. Both McCown and Houser have juicy matchups next week, too, with UTSA vs. Temple and East Carolina at North Texas. Either guy is good here, but I'll side with McCown for my conference recommendation at quarterback.

Chase Sowell, WR, East Carolina (23 Percent Rostered)

Since I'm not officially going with Houser, I'll go with his top WR in Sowell. He's had double-digit fantasy points in six straight games and has a touchdown in his last three. The Pirates should be able to sling the ball on the ball versus Tulsa and North Texas over the next two weeks. Sowell is averaging 8.5 targets away versus 5.0 targets at home – a split that should play in your favor if you go this direction.

Week 11 Rewind: East Carolina QB Katin Houser (47.9 points - 17/22, 343 YDS, 5 TD, 5 ATT, 52 YDS, 1 TD) & Army RB Kanye Udoh (5.5 points - 13 ATT, 65 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (20 Percent Rostered)

Who knew that the Mustangs were going to be the class of the ACC Conference? As the only remaining undefeated team, I expect them to play aggressively on the offensive side of the ball. Over the last four games, Jennings has been one of the highest-performing signal-callers in the conference with 25.6 fantasy points per game. With Boston College, Virginia and Cal to end the year, he's going to be a solid piece and one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks still available.

J.J. Jones, WR, North Carolina (12 Percent Rostered)

I realize that the last time I recommended Jones he scored 0.0 fantasy points with zero catches on a single target. Florida State's defense was so bad in Week 10 that they gave up 265 total yards and five touchdowns to RB Omarion Hampton (100 percent rostered). That can't happen again, right? With Wake Forest, Boston College and NC State to end the year, Jones should have a good fantasy finish to his season.

Week 11 Rewind: Cal QB Fernando Mendoza (36.5 points - 40/56, 385 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 10 ATT, 51 YDS, 1 TD) & NC State RB Hollywood Smothers (2.7 points - 5 ATT, 13 YDS, 1/3 TAR, 4 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor (25 Percent Rostered)

Over his last three games, Washington has averaged 30.2 fantasy points per game. He was dominant against TCU in Week 10 with 26 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns. West Virginia is beatable on the ground, which means Washington could have another big outing this weekend. The redshirt freshman is the future for the Bears and there's no reason they shouldn't keep feeding the hot hand. QB Sawyer Robertson (37 percent rostered) is also a viable option in most leagues.

Jake Retzlaff, QB, BYU (32 Percent Rostered)

While the ceiling for Retzlaff isn't necessarily something to get excited about, his floor is good enough to help a fantasy squad in the playoffs. He has a rushing score in four of his last five games and has at least two touchdown passes in seven out of nine games. This week's opponent, Kansas, is peaking and it could be a great game that goes back and forth. It has one of the highest over/unders in the conference, so Vegas agrees it will be a good one.

Week 11 Rewind: Iowa State QB Rocco Becht (30.2 points - 24/37, 383 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 9 YDS) & Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas (4.6 points - 3/6 TAR, 16 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon (24 Percent Rostered)

The idea of the Ducks playing a night game in the Midwest (at Wisconsin in Week 12) in late November is interesting. They're used to having a balanced attack, but this could be a week where they lean more heavily on their run game. Whittington has seen double-digit carries in back-to-back games, so it's perfect timing for the experienced senior. Oregon shouldn't have any problems with the Badgers. Whittington is available in most leagues.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC (25 Percent Rostered)

Lemon has been one of USC's best players over their last two games with a combined 12 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. I love his schedule to end the year – Nebraska, UCLA and Notre Dame. The Trojans were on a bye last week, so there's a good chance you can scoop him up off the waiver wire for a crucial playoff run.

Week 11 Rewind: Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke (12.4 points - 17/28, 206 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 5 ATT, -28 YDS) & Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson (14.0 points - 7/16 TAR, 70 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Eric Rivers, WR, Florida International (46 Percent Rostered)

Rivers had one of the best games of the year in Week 10 versus New Mexico State. He racked up 61.5 fantasy points with 11 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He's been a stud this year with 43 catches for 876 yards and eight touchdowns on 71 targets. His 12.3 yards per target is one of the best marks in the nation and there's a great chance he surpasses 1,000 yards receiving at Jacksonville State this week. He then ends the season with Kennesaw State and Middle Tennessee, which is a dream run for the championship if you make it that far.

Caden Veltkamp, QB, Western Kentucky (48 Percent Rostered)

Veltkamp has been the top QB in C-USA over the last four weeks, scoring 29.6 fantasy points per game. He's completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,067 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with another four scores on the ground. The Hilltoppers will have a shot at winning their last three games and should be very competitive with Louisiana Tech, Liberty and Jacksonville State. Veltkamp is one of my top recommendations since he adds a running element once they get in the red zone.

Week 11 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff (24.2 points - 14/31, 200 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 17 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & Western Kentucky RB Elijah Young (7.4 points - 16 ATT, 74 YDS, 0/2 TAR)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Al-Jay Henderson, RB, Buffalo (4 Percent Rostered)

The Bulls are back from a bye week, so it's a great time to go back to Henderson, who is coming off his second 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He has a touchdown in two of his last three and has been a great pass-catcher over those last three tilts with 10 catches. Games against Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Kent State are a great way to wrap up the fantasy year.

Blake Bosma, TE, Western Michigan (35 Percent Rostered)

I'm going to be stubborn with Bosma because I still think he's one of the best receivers on his team. Western Michigan will be going up against Bowling Green and they're going to need to throw the ball more than they typically do as they come in as nine-point underdogs. Bosma currently averages 4.0 targets per game away from home, so there's a good opportunity at a position that's hard to predict weekly. If he has another bad week from a fantasy perspective, I promise I'll look somewhere else for tight end production.

Week 11 Rewind: Ohio WR Coleman Owen (10.1 points - 4/6 TAR, 61 YDS) & Western Michigan TE Blake Bosma (1.6 points - 1/2 TAR, 6 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Matt Lauter, TE, Boise State (49 Percent Rostered)

Tight end has been so darn hard to predict this year, so let's keep it simple and go with Lauter, who will play in what is a sneaky-good game between Boise State and San Jose State (over/under at 60.5 points). Lauter has at least one touchdown in four out of nine games, which has him averaging 10.8 fantasy points per game. The Broncos need to fight for all the style points they can get, so I expect them to try to put up as many points as possible.

Justin Lockhart, WR, San Jose State (12 Percent Rostered)

On the other side of this highly anticipated Mountain West matchup are the Spartans. WR Nick Nash (89 percent rostered) has been arguably the best fantasy receiver in the nation with 86 grabs for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns, It's surprising his teammate is still averaging 15.6 fantasy points per game. Lockhart has been consistent with at least four catches in each of the last seven games and is averaging 95.3 receiving yards over that span. He's a great pick-up for the playoffs this week.

Week 11 Rewind: Utah State RB Rahsul Faison (0.3 points - 2 ATT, 3 YDS) & Nevada QB Brendon Lewis (20.7 points - 17/26, 188 YDS, 1 TD, 10 ATT, 32 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida (22 Percent Rostered)

The true freshman has had all he can handle over his last three games at 19.3 rushing attempts per game. He's been good on those attempts, too, with 258 yards and six touchdowns. It's even better when you consider the competition was Kentucky, Georgia and Texas. If he can have that kind of success against those teams, he should be able to handle LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State to end the year.

Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina (16 Percent Rostered)

Simon is on a roll with a touchdown in three straight games. He's had a relatively high floor on the year with an average of 10.6 fantasy points per game. He's been under 5.0 fantasy points in just two out of nine tilts during the 2024 season. The Gamecocks have a critical matchup with Mizzou this week and I expect there to be some passing of the ball between both teams. When it comes to the tight end position, that's good enough, so go get him.

Week 11 Rewind: South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers (20.3 points - 14/20, 238 YDS, 2 TD, 13 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 FL) & LSU RB Caden Durham (10.1 points - 8 ATT, 63 YDS, 4/4 TAR, -2 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (26 Percent Rostered)

The Monarchs are back from a bye and the Sun Belt's top fantasy performer over the last four weeks is back as well. Joseph has been awesome over his last three games with 35.3 fantasy points per contest. He's racked up six touchdowns through the air and four scores on the ground with the team winning two out of three. He did have three lost fumbles in their loss to Appalachian State, but I'm hoping the team sticks with the exciting youngster. They then play Marshall and Arkansas State, two teams that are also fantasy-friendly.

Braydon Bennett, RB, Coastal Carolina (34 Percent Rostered)

Over the last month, Bennett has been the highest-scoring non-QB in the conference at 28.9 fantasy points per game. He has six total touchdowns in his last three games – on only a combined 32 carries and 12 catches. Could you imagine if the team gave him 15-20 touches in a single game? That could happen at Marshall, vs. Georgia Southern or to finish the year at Georgia State.

Week 11 Rewind: Louisiana-Lafayette TE Terrance Carter (7.7 points - 3/4 TAR, 47 YDS) & Coastal Carolina Braydon Bennett (34.1 points - 9 ATT, 88 YDS, 3 TD, 4/4 TAR, 33 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Wayshawn Parker, RB, Washington State (37 Percent Rostered)

Parker, a true freshman, is coming off his best game with 11 carries for a monstrous 149 yards and two touchdowns versus Utah State. Although the 31.9 fantasy points he had against Utah State is well above the 13.3 fantasy points he averaged entering the game, it's probably a good sign of what he can do against a bad New Mexico rush defense this week. The only caution I have here is that QB John Mateer (90 percent rostered) averages 15.2 rushing attempts and 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game.

Week 11 Rewind: Washington State TE Cooper Mathers (9.2 points - 2/3 TAR, 12 YDS, 1 TD)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

UNLV (vs. San Diego State) - We've streamed against San Diego State University on a couple of occasions this year, so why stop now? Especially when UNLV is averaging 9.22 fantasy points per game. They are rostered in 45 percent of leagues.

Kentucky (vs. Murray State) - Available in 71 percent of leagues. Always love the late SEC vs. cupcake schedule opportunities in the fantasy playoffs.

Texas A&M (vs. New Mexico State) - The Aggies should dominate in this spot. Rostered in just 28 percent of leagues.

Week 11 Rewind: Memphis vs. Rice (6.0 points - 20 PA, 1 TA), Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Arkansas State (9.0 points - 19 PA, 4 SK, 2 TA) and UTEP vs. Kennesaw State (3.5 points - 35 PA, 3 SK, 2 TA)

Kicker

Derek Morris, Cal - The freshman is legit and is averaging 13 fantasy points per game since his debut a few weeks ago. Available in 81 percent of leagues.

Will Ferrin, BYU - Love the matchup between the Cougars and Jayhawks this week because it will have a lot of scoring opportunities. Rostered in 41 percent of leagues.

Brock Travelstead, Louisville - Made four field goals in the upset of Clemson a couple of weeks ago. Available in 75 percent of leagues. Louisville should be able to blow out Stanford this week.

Week 11 Rewind: Cal Derek Morris (10.0 points - 2/2 FG, 4/4 XP), Louisiana-Lafayette Kenneth Almendares (13.0 points - 2/2 FG, 7/7 XP), & BYU Will Ferrin (10.0 points - 3/3 FG, 1/1 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: WKY Caden Veltkamp, UTSA Owen McCown, SMU Kevin Jennings

RB: COCAR Braydon Bennett, BAY Bryson Washington, BUFF Al-Jay Henderson

WR: FIU Eric Rivers, SJSU Justin Lockhart, USC Makai Lemon

TE: BOISE Matt Lauter, SCAR Joshua Simon, WESTMI Blake Bosma

D/ST: Kentucky (vs. Murray State), Texas A&M (vs. New Mexico State), UNLV (vs. San Diego State)

K: BYU Will Ferrin, CAL Derek Morris, LOU Brock Travelstead

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.